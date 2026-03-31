Madres y Mariachis Auction

Please Pick up in Silent Auction Section. If you bid online, we will coordinate pick up with you.
Radiant & Renewed at the Dollhouse
$65
Starting bid
$210 Value. Indulge in the ultimate Mother’s Day glow-up with a Brazilian wax & Vagacial followed by the ultimate glow up Microdermabrasion facial a Brazilian wax at The Dollhouse, guided by licensed esthetician and master waxer Vanessa Marie. Plus, enjoy an exfoliating body scrub and bath gloves to continue your self-care journey at home.
Bid now for a luxurious experience you deserve! Book your appointment at dollhousetx.glossgenius.com or @thedollhouseeptx. Please bring your voucher.
$210 Value. Indulge in the ultimate Mother’s Day glow-up with a Brazilian wax & Vagacial followed by the ultimate glow up Microdermabrasion facial a Brazilian wax at The Dollhouse, guided by licensed esthetician and master waxer Vanessa Marie. Plus, enjoy an exfoliating body scrub and bath gloves to continue your self-care journey at home.
Bid now for a luxurious experience you deserve! Book your appointment at dollhousetx.glossgenius.com or @thedollhouseeptx. Please bring your voucher.
Elegance Redefined
$90
Starting bid
$350 Value. Treat the mom in your life to the ultimate luxury with this exclusive basket! Featuring a gift certificate valued at $175 and a luxe lash serum valued at $165, from Azul Med Spa East, paired with Lash Essentials Tool, and a chic black pouch for the perfect finishing touch. Elevate her self-care game this Mother’s Day!
Bid now to pamper her with the best in beauty and relaxation.
Visit azul-medspa.com for booking and more information.
$350 Value. Treat the mom in your life to the ultimate luxury with this exclusive basket! Featuring a gift certificate valued at $175 and a luxe lash serum valued at $165, from Azul Med Spa East, paired with Lash Essentials Tool, and a chic black pouch for the perfect finishing touch. Elevate her self-care game this Mother’s Day!
Bid now to pamper her with the best in beauty and relaxation.
Visit azul-medspa.com for booking and more information.
Borderland Nights
$140
Starting bid
$460 Value. Acrylic and marker on canvas | 24” x 48” | Valued at $460
Borderland Nights by Diego Sebastian Martinez, aka DiegoRobot, is a bold tribute to the spirit of the borderlands—where cosmic skies, sacred symbols, and emotional depth collide. This vibrant piece captures love, grief, and heritage in every stroke.
Explore more at diegorobot.art or follow @diegorobot.
Bid now to own a powerful work that speaks to the soul of the Southwest!
$460 Value. Acrylic and marker on canvas | 24” x 48” | Valued at $460
Borderland Nights by Diego Sebastian Martinez, aka DiegoRobot, is a bold tribute to the spirit of the borderlands—where cosmic skies, sacred symbols, and emotional depth collide. This vibrant piece captures love, grief, and heritage in every stroke.
Explore more at diegorobot.art or follow @diegorobot.
Bid now to own a powerful work that speaks to the soul of the Southwest!
Madonna & Child
$500
Starting bid
$1,700 Value. Mixed media on canvas (10" x 8", framed 18" x 16"). Celebrate the sacred bond between mother and child with Madonna and Child—an original mixed media piece by El Paso’s own Hal Marcus. Framed in an antique gold frame, this folk-style work radiates love, faith, and spiritual beauty.
Discover more at halmarcus.com or follow @halmarcusgallery. Bid now to get this one-of-a-kind original by a renowned local artist whose work honors the heart of our community!
$1,700 Value. Mixed media on canvas (10" x 8", framed 18" x 16"). Celebrate the sacred bond between mother and child with Madonna and Child—an original mixed media piece by El Paso’s own Hal Marcus. Framed in an antique gold frame, this folk-style work radiates love, faith, and spiritual beauty.
Discover more at halmarcus.com or follow @halmarcusgallery. Bid now to get this one-of-a-kind original by a renowned local artist whose work honors the heart of our community!
Motherhood
$2,100
Starting bid
$6,000 Value | Reserve price: $2,000
Celebrate the essence of motherhood with this breathtaking hand-pailnted hand replicada metal frame original by Hal Marcus.
Mixed media on metal (39.5"" x 27.5"")
This one-of-a-kind piece radiates strength, love, and the vibrant spirit of the borderland.
It features a devoted mother and her two children, surrounded by maguey and flowers as they journey to the market, glowing with rich color and deep emotion.
Bid now to take home a powerful work by a beloved El Paso icon whose art uplifts and inspires.
$6,000 Value | Reserve price: $2,000
Celebrate the essence of motherhood with this breathtaking hand-pailnted hand replicada metal frame original by Hal Marcus.
Mixed media on metal (39.5"" x 27.5"")
This one-of-a-kind piece radiates strength, love, and the vibrant spirit of the borderland.
It features a devoted mother and her two children, surrounded by maguey and flowers as they journey to the market, glowing with rich color and deep emotion.
Bid now to take home a powerful work by a beloved El Paso icon whose art uplifts and inspires.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!