Madres y Mariachis Auction

$6,000 Value | Reserve price: $2,000 Celebrate the essence of motherhood with this breathtaking hand-pailnted hand replicada metal frame original by Hal Marcus. Mixed media on metal (39.5"" x 27.5"") This one-of-a-kind piece radiates strength, love, and the vibrant spirit of the borderland. It features a devoted mother and her two children, surrounded by maguey and flowers as they journey to the market, glowing with rich color and deep emotion. Bid now to take home a powerful work by a beloved El Paso icon whose art uplifts and inspires.

$6,000 Value | Reserve price: $2,000 Celebrate the essence of motherhood with this breathtaking hand-pailnted hand replicada metal frame original by Hal Marcus. Mixed media on metal (39.5"" x 27.5"") This one-of-a-kind piece radiates strength, love, and the vibrant spirit of the borderland. It features a devoted mother and her two children, surrounded by maguey and flowers as they journey to the market, glowing with rich color and deep emotion. Bid now to take home a powerful work by a beloved El Paso icon whose art uplifts and inspires.

More details...