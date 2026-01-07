MADsquerade Ball 2026

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About this event
General Admission. Open seating.
Your Name highlighted on one Stair leading up to the Ballroom. Design to be submitted no later than Dec 31st.
Reserved table for 10. Name to be displayed at table.
Reserved table for 10. Name on display at event. Name and Logo on website. Name in Printed Program.
Reserved table for 10. Name on display at event. Check presentation for publicity (if desired). Name and Logo on website. Name in Printed Program. Stair with Name and Logo. Challenge Coin. Swag bag. 10 Raffle tickets.
Reserved table with unobstructed view of stage for 10. Name on display at event. Check presentation for publicity (if desired). Name and Linked Logo on website. Name in Printed Program. Stair with Name and Logo. Name and Logo included in Light Box. Name mention in all social media advertisements. Challenge Coin. Swag Bag. 20 Raffle tickets. Invitation to private VIP reception before gala begins with special guest speaker.
Premium visibility on all publications MADsquerade Ball Presented by...
Reserved table with unobstructed view of stage for 10. Check presentation for publicity (if desired). Name and Linked Logo on website. Nameand Logo in Printed Program. Stair with Name and Logo. Name and Logo included in Light Box. Name mention in all social media advertisements. Challenge Coin. Swag Bag. 20 Raffle tickets. Invitation to private VIP reception before gala begins with special guest speaker.
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