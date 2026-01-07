MAD for Vets

Hosted by

MAD for Vets

About this event

MADsquerade Ball 2026

500 Texas Ave

Houston, TX 77002, USA

General Admission
$125

General Admission. Open seating.

Stair Sponsor Only
$500

Your Name highlighted on one Stair leading up to the Ballroom. Design to be submitted no later than Dec 31st.

Reserved Table
$900
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Reserved table for 10. Name to be displayed at table.

Silver Sponsor
$1,500

Reserved table for 10. Name on display at event. Name and Logo on website. Name in Printed Program.

Gold Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Reserved table for 10. Name on display at event. Check presentation for publicity (if desired). Name and Logo on website. Name in Printed Program. Stair with Name and Logo. Challenge Coin. Swag bag. 10 Raffle tickets.

Platinum Sponsor
$4,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Reserved table with unobstructed view of stage for 10. Name on display at event. Check presentation for publicity (if desired). Name and Linked Logo on website. Name in Printed Program. Stair with Name and Logo. Name and Logo included in Light Box. Name mention in all social media advertisements. Challenge Coin. Swag Bag. 20 Raffle tickets. Invitation to private VIP reception before gala begins with special guest speaker.

Title Sponsor
$10,000

Premium visibility on all publications MADsquerade Ball Presented by...

Reserved table with unobstructed view of stage for 10. Check presentation for publicity (if desired). Name and Linked Logo on website. Nameand Logo in Printed Program. Stair with Name and Logo. Name and Logo included in Light Box. Name mention in all social media advertisements. Challenge Coin. Swag Bag. 20 Raffle tickets. Invitation to private VIP reception before gala begins with special guest speaker.

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