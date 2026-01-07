MADsquerade Ball 2026

Reserved table with unobstructed view of stage for 10. Name on display at event. Check presentation for publicity (if desired). Name and Linked Logo on website. Name in Printed Program. Stair with Name and Logo. Name and Logo included in Light Box. Name mention in all social media advertisements. Challenge Coin. Swag Bag. 20 Raffle tickets. Invitation to private VIP reception before gala begins with special guest speaker.