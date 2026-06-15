Hand using ruler on aviation chart
Maine Adult Education Association

Hosted by

Maine Adult Education Association

About this event

MAEA 2026 Fall Conference

29 Kenyon Rd

Phippsburg, ME 04562, USA

Conference Full Session
$280

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Includes lunch on Thursday, Awards Presentation Thursday afternoon, continental breakfast, and lunch on Friday.

Conference Thursday Only
$150

Register and enjoy all sessions on Thursday only, with lunch and the Awards Presentation in the afternoon.

Conference Friday Only
$150

Register and enjoy all sessions on Friday only, with continental breakfast and lunch provided.

Sponsor/Exhibitor Ticket
$150

This ticket is for contracted sponsors and exhibitors only

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!