MAELAA Membership 2025-2026

About the memberships
Valid until February 26, 2027
Active memberships will be held by those who have have paid dues for the current fiscal year and are Administrators (Directors) of Missouri Adult Education and Literacy Programs funded by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Associate members are nominated by an AEL director and must be approved by the MAELAA board for membership. Associate members may serve on committees and attend MAELAA meetings, but they cannot hold office or vote.
