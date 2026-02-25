Maes Mutts Inc

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Maes Mutts Inc

About this raffle

Maes Mutts Medical Fund- Spring Raffle 2026

Wine Fridge: 1 chance
$7

One raffle entry for the 8-bottle wine fridge - retail value $149.00

Wine Fridge - 3 chances
$15

Three raffle entries for the 8-bottle wine fridge - retail value $149.00

Wine Fridge - 5 chances
$20

Five raffle entries for the 8-bottle wine fridge - retail value $149.00

K-Mini Go - 1 chance
$5

One raffle entry for the navy K-Mini Go coffee brewer retail value $89.99

K-Mini Go - 3 chances
$12

Three raffle entries for the navy K-Mini Go coffee brewer retail value $89.99

K-Mini Go - 5 chances
$15

Five raffle entries for the navy K-Mini Go coffee brewer retail value $89.99

Cast Iron Dutch Oven - 1 chance
$4

One raffle entry for the Cast Iron Dutch Oven - 6qt Enameled Emerald. Retail value $49.99

Cast Iron Dutch Oven - 3 chances
$10

Three raffle entries for the Cast Iron Dutch Oven - 6qt Enameled Emerald. Retail value $49.99

Cast Iron Dutch Oven - 5 chances
$12

Five raffle entries for the Cast Iron Dutch Oven - 6qt Enameled Emerald. Retail value $49.99

Stone & ceramic kitchen pieces - 1 chance
$5

One chance at the four-piece stone and ceramic kitchen set by Pampered Chef and Home & Garden. Retail value $169.99

Stone & ceramic kitchen pieces - 3 chances
$12

Three chances at the four-piece stone and ceramic kitchen set by Pampered Chef and Home & Garden. Retail value $169.99

Stone & ceramic kitchen pieces - 5 chances
$15

Five chances at the four-piece stone and ceramic kitchen set by Pampered Chef and Home & Garden. Retail value $169.99

Over oven storage rack - 1 chance
$1

Once chance at the two-tier storage rack - over microwave oven. Retail Value: $30.00

Over oven storage rack - 1 chance
$5

Seven chances at the two-tier storage rack - over microwave oven. Retail Value: $30.00

Stanley 4 Pack Bundle - 1 chance
$5

One chance at the Stanley bundle - complete with 2 pack Stanley Go Tumbler and 2 40 oz. cups - lavender and navy blue.

Retail value: $130

Stanley 4 Pack Bundle - 3 chances
$12

Three chances at the Stanley bundle - complete with 2 pack Stanley Go Tumbler and 2 40 oz. cups - lavender and navy blue.

Retail value: $130

Stanley 4 Pack Bundle - 5 chances
$15

Five chances at the Stanley bundle - complete with 2 pack Stanley Go Tumbler and 2 40 oz. cups - lavender and navy blue.

Retail value: $130

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