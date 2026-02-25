Maes Mutts Medical Fund- Spring Raffle 2026

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One raffle entry for the 8-bottle wine fridge - retail value $149.00
Three raffle entries for the 8-bottle wine fridge - retail value $149.00
Five raffle entries for the 8-bottle wine fridge - retail value $149.00
One raffle entry for the navy K-Mini Go coffee brewer retail value $89.99
Three raffle entries for the navy K-Mini Go coffee brewer retail value $89.99
Five raffle entries for the navy K-Mini Go coffee brewer retail value $89.99
One raffle entry for the Cast Iron Dutch Oven - 6qt Enameled Emerald. Retail value $49.99
Three raffle entries for the Cast Iron Dutch Oven - 6qt Enameled Emerald. Retail value $49.99
Five raffle entries for the Cast Iron Dutch Oven - 6qt Enameled Emerald. Retail value $49.99
One chance at the four-piece stone and ceramic kitchen set by Pampered Chef and Home & Garden. Retail value $169.99
Three chances at the four-piece stone and ceramic kitchen set by Pampered Chef and Home & Garden. Retail value $169.99
Five chances at the four-piece stone and ceramic kitchen set by Pampered Chef and Home & Garden. Retail value $169.99
Once chance at the two-tier storage rack - over microwave oven. Retail Value: $30.00
Seven chances at the two-tier storage rack - over microwave oven. Retail Value: $30.00
One chance at the Stanley bundle - complete with 2 pack Stanley Go Tumbler and 2 40 oz. cups - lavender and navy blue.
Retail value: $130
Three chances at the Stanley bundle - complete with 2 pack Stanley Go Tumbler and 2 40 oz. cups - lavender and navy blue.
Retail value: $130
Five chances at the Stanley bundle - complete with 2 pack Stanley Go Tumbler and 2 40 oz. cups - lavender and navy blue.
Retail value: $130
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