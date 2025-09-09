Maestro Productions, Inc.

Maestro Community Orchestra (Fall Semester '25)

MCO Membership Dues & Music Fee
$75

No expiration

Combined MCO semester membership dues and music fee (September to December 2025). Please pay now or by the date of the first reheasal you attend.

MCO Membership Dues Only
$50

No expiration

MCO semester membership dues only (September to December 2025). Please pay now or by the date of the first reheasal you attend.


With this option, you can pay the semester music fee later, anytime before Sunday, November 9.

MCO Music Fee Only
$25

No expiration

If you already paid the MCO semester membership dues, select this option to pay the MCO semester music fee only. Please pay anytime before Sunday, November 9.

