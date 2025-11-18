Maestro Productions-MCC Holiday Ornament Fundraiser

Offered by
About this shop
Elegant large angel (colors and styles may vary)
No refunds or exchanges--thank you!
Elegant mother and child angel set (colors and styles may vary)
No refunds or exchanges--thank you!
Choose from 2 large angels or 2 mother and child sets (or one of each, colors and styles may vary)
No refunds or exchanges-thank you!
Elegant small angel (colors and styles may vary)
No refunds or exchanges--thank you!
Festive snowflake ornament (colors and styles may vary)
No refunds or exchanges--thank you!
Festive star ornamnet (colors and styles may vary)
No refunds or exchanges-thank you!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!