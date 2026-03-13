MAEVE Burbank Annual Membership Dues - 2026

MAEVE Burbank is a member-supported non-profit. The bulk of our operational costs, community and members-only programming, and charitable service is supported by the generous contributions of our members! More member contributions result in more service and improved member benefits.

We want you to choose an amount that works for you and your family and believe that finances should never be a barrier to entry or support. We utilize equity pricing and a scale of $0-100+ as a means to accomplish this. Economic justice requires honesty, compassion, and active participation from each member. If a sliding scale is implemented effectively, each member pays a similar percentage of their income in support of the chapter. Paying according to one’s available resources ensures accessibility for all and also that there continues to be maximum benefit to the members, the operational success of the chapter, and the community our chapter serves.

WHAT IS THE AVERAGE CONTRIBUTION?

The average contribution truly varies! To give you an idea (as everyone asks!), the average usually lies between $25-100, with returning members donating more, knowing the value our organization offers.