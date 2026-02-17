Maryville Alcoa Flying Dolphins Swim Team Association

Offered by

Maryville Alcoa Flying Dolphins Swim Team Association

About the memberships

MAFD Preseason (2026)

Preseason [1 Swimmer]
$40

Valid until April 7, 2027

For 1 swimmer participating in practices. Covers all preseason practices for the 2026 season. All sales final.

Preseason [2 Swimmers]
$80

Valid until April 7, 2027

For 2 swimmers participating in practices. Covers all preseason practices for the 2026 season. All sales final.

Preseason [3 Swimmers]
$120

Valid until April 7, 2027

For 3 swimmers participating in practices. Covers all preseason practices for the 2026 season. All sales final.

Preseason [4 Swimmers]
$160

Valid until April 7, 2027

For 4 swimmers participating in practices. Covers all preseason practices for the 2026 season. All sales final.

Preseason [5 Swimmers]
$200

Valid until April 7, 2027

For 5 swimmers participating in practices. Covers all preseason practices for the 2026 season. All sales final.

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