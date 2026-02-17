MAFD Preseason (2026)

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About the memberships
Valid until April 7, 2027
For 1 swimmer participating in practices. Covers all preseason practices for the 2026 season. All sales final.
Valid until April 7, 2027
For 2 swimmers participating in practices. Covers all preseason practices for the 2026 season. All sales final.
Valid until April 7, 2027
For 3 swimmers participating in practices. Covers all preseason practices for the 2026 season. All sales final.
Valid until April 7, 2027
For 4 swimmers participating in practices. Covers all preseason practices for the 2026 season. All sales final.
Valid until April 7, 2027
For 5 swimmers participating in practices. Covers all preseason practices for the 2026 season. All sales final.
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