Maryville Alcoa Flying Dolphins Swim Team Association

Offered by

Maryville Alcoa Flying Dolphins Swim Team Association

About this shop

MAFD Sponsorships (2026)

Relay Tier
$50

Sponsorship Benefits

- Logo/name & hyperlink on team website

-  Logo/name displayed on team Facebook page throughout the season

Bronze Tier
$100

Sponsorship Benefits


All benefits from lower tier; in addition too:


- Logo/name on banner displayed at Springbrook Pool throughout the season

Silver Tier
$250

Sponsorship Benefits


All previous tiers benefits, in addition to:

- Business name highlighted at local meet with opportunity to promote your business.

- Logo/name on back of team T-shirt’s.


(Logo on T-Shirt subject to deadline [TBD])

Gold Tier
$500

Sponsorship Benefits


All previous tiers benefits, in addition to:

- Business name highlighted at local meet with opportunity to promote your business.

- Logo/name on back of team T-shirt’s.


(Logo on T-Shirt subject to deadline [TBD])

Custom Sponsorship Amount
Pay what you can

If you would like to support the team with any amount, we would greatly appreciate it. Sponsorship benefits will align with the closet tier at/below the donation amount.


Please note: Donations above $500 (Gold tier) will not confer extra benefits.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!