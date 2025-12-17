MAFD Sponsorships (2026)

Offered by
About this shop
Sponsorship Benefits
- Logo/name & hyperlink on team website
- Logo/name displayed on team Facebook page throughout the season
Sponsorship Benefits
All benefits from lower tier; in addition too:
- Logo/name on banner displayed at Springbrook Pool throughout the season
Sponsorship Benefits
All previous tiers benefits, in addition to:
- Business name highlighted at local meet with opportunity to promote your business.
- Logo/name on back of team T-shirt’s.
(Logo on T-Shirt subject to deadline [TBD])
Sponsorship Benefits
All previous tiers benefits, in addition to:
- Business name highlighted at local meet with opportunity to promote your business.
- Logo/name on back of team T-shirt’s.
(Logo on T-Shirt subject to deadline [TBD])
If you would like to support the team with any amount, we would greatly appreciate it. Sponsorship benefits will align with the closet tier at/below the donation amount.
Please note: Donations above $500 (Gold tier) will not confer extra benefits.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!