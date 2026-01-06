Mafia Murder Mystery Dinner

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About this event
$
The inner circle of the family. VIP Gold includes:
Clue Kits
Free group table Photo
Free Couples Photos
Two (2) Bottles of wine (one red and one white)
Full Table Service
Your table will be included in character interaction!
The friends of the family. VIP Red includes:
Clue Kits
Free group table Photo
Free Couples Photos
One Bottle of wine (your choice or red or white)
Newly invited to the family. VIP Black includes:
Clue Kits
Free group table Photo
An individual seat at a table. You will not have an option to change seats with other tables.
Clue Kit provided
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