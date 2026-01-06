Lake County Theatre Company

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Lake County Theatre Company

About this event

Sales closed

Mafia Murder Mystery Dinner

2817 E Hwy 20

Nice, CA 95464, USA

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$

VIP Gold Table- Seats six (6)
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

The inner circle of the family. VIP Gold includes:

Clue Kits

Free group table Photo

Free Couples Photos

Two (2) Bottles of wine (one red and one white)

Full Table Service

Your table will be included in character interaction!

VIP Red Table- Seats six (6)
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

The friends of the family. VIP Red includes:

Clue Kits

Free group table Photo

Free Couples Photos

One Bottle of wine (your choice or red or white)


VIP Black Table- Seats six (6)
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Newly invited to the family. VIP Black includes:

Clue Kits

Free group table Photo

Individual Ticket
$60

An individual seat at a table. You will not have an option to change seats with other tables. ​

Clue Kit provided

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