MAG-39 250th Marine Corps Birthday Ball

Tickets for Marines and Sailors ranked E1-E3.
Ticket for the first guest of a Marine or Sailor ranked E1-E3.
Tickets for Marines or Sailors ranked E4-E6.
Ticket for the first guest of a Marine or Sailor ranked E4-E6.
Tickets for Marines or Sailors ranked E7-E9 or O1-O3.
Ticket for the first guest of a Marine or Sailor ranked E7-E9 or O1-O3.
Tickets for Marines or Sailors ranked O4 and higher.
Ticket for the first guest of a Marine or Sailor ranked O4 and higher.
Tickets for any additional guests that may be attending the event who is accompanied by a Marine assigned or attached to MAG-39 HQ. Each Marine will be afforded one guest ticket at their respective rank. Any additional tickets will be at this price.
Tickets for Marines and Sailors who are not assigned/attached to MAG-39 HQ, as well as their guests.
Tickets for Civilian guests who are attending as a guest of MAG-39. These guests are not accompanied by a Marine.
