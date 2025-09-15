MAG-39 250th Marine Corps Birthday Ball

1 Park Blvd

San Diego, CA 92101, USA

E1-E3
Free

Tickets for Marines and Sailors ranked E1-E3.

E1-E3 Guest
$40

Ticket for the first guest of a Marine or Sailor ranked E1-E3.

E4-E6
$50

Tickets for Marines or Sailors ranked E4-E6.

E4-E6 Guest
$50

Ticket for the first guest of a Marine or Sailor ranked E4-E6.

E7-E9/O1-O3
$70

Tickets for Marines or Sailors ranked E7-E9 or O1-O3.

E7-E9/O1-O3 Guest
$70

Ticket for the first guest of a Marine or Sailor ranked E7-E9 or O1-O3.

O4 and Higher/Civilian Employee of MAG-39
$80

Tickets for Marines or Sailors ranked O4 and higher.

O4 and higher/Civilian Employee of MAG-39 guest
$80

Ticket for the first guest of a Marine or Sailor ranked O4 and higher.

Additional Guest
$95

Tickets for any additional guests that may be attending the event who is accompanied by a Marine assigned or attached to MAG-39 HQ. Each Marine will be afforded one guest ticket at their respective rank. Any additional tickets will be at this price.

Marines and Sailors Not Assigned to MAG-39 HQ
$100

Tickets for Marines and Sailors who are not assigned/attached to MAG-39 HQ, as well as their guests.

Civilian Guest
$100

Tickets for Civilian guests who are attending as a guest of MAG-39. These guests are not accompanied by a Marine.

