MAGA LAHI- Platinum Sponsorship Package

Includes everything in Maga Haga, Megot, Bronze, and Community tiers, plus:

•Branding as Presenting Sponsor: Featured prominently as the “PRESENTING SPONSOR” across the event program, press releases, press conferences, on-stage announcements, marketing platforms, and major promotional items.

•Logo Placement: Premier placement on event posters, website, promotional materials, and stage.

•Custom Social Media: (5) 30-second sponsor videos, plus your logo tagged in event posts across all social media platforms. Videos are owned by the sponsor.

•Special Social Media Features: “Sponsor of the Week” campaign and monthly shoutouts leading up to the festival.

•Event Entrance: Premier logo placement on the main event entrance banner.

•VIP Access: Invitations to all festival-related events, including a private VIP reception with event organizers and VIP guests.

•Exclusive VIP Gift: Signature commemorative VIP gift.

•All-Access VIP Passes: (15) VIP passes, (25) Parking passes, (5) Workshop spots