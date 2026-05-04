Jamaica Diaspora Taskforce Action Network

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Jamaica Diaspora Taskforce Action Network

About this event

Magazine Ads: Education Summit 2026 - Canada

Sponsorship
$10,000

SPONSOR PACKAGES


Title Sponsor - $10,000

Benefits: Title sponsor provides a key opportunity to align our priorities with your commitment to professional development of educators, shared international learning and equity. 


What you will receive:

● Placement of logo as title sponsor on all marketing materials, media releases, marketing materials, website, magazine, and event signage.

● Speaking opportunity at Networking Event and Gala

● Complimentary Table for marketing and promotion

● Banner placement at kickoff reception, plenary sessions and closing gala

● Recognition in press releases and media coverage

● Full page ad in official program booklet

● Eight (8) tickets to closing gala

● Networking opportunities with industry leaders, at Networking Event on August 13, 2025

● Full Page Advertisement in Summit Magazine


Sponsorship
$5,000


Gold Sponsorship - $ 5,000

● Logo placement on marketing materials, including website, magazine, and event signage

● Speaking opportunity at Networking Event on July 6, 2026

● Complimentary Table for Marketing

● Recognition in press releases and media coverage

● Networking opportunities with industry leaders at Networking Event

● Half Page Advertisement in Summit Magazine



Please contact: Claudette Morris to inquire about check payment

  • For payments made online, please keep copies of all completed forms and payments as proof of payment. 
  • For additional information, please contact us at [email protected]




                            











Sponsorship
$2,500


Silver Sponsorship - $2,500

● Logo placement on marketing materials, including website, magazine, and event signage

● Complimentary Table for Marketing. Recognition in press releases and media coverage

● Networking opportunities with industry professionals at Networking Event

● Half Page Advertisement in Summit Magazine


Please contact: Claudette Morris to inquire about check payment

  • For payments made online, please keep copies of all completed forms and payments as proof of payment. 
  • For additional information, please contact us at [email protected]


Sponsorship
$1,000

Bronze Sponsorship - $1,000 

● Logo placement on marketing materials, including website, magazine, and event signage  ● Recognition in press releases and media coverage  

● Networking opportunities with event attendees  

● Quarter Page Advertisement in Summit Magazine 


Please contact: Claudette Morris to inquire about check payment

  • For payments made online, please keep copies of all completed forms and payments as proof of payment. 
  • For additional information, please contact us at [email protected]



Magazine Ad
$350


MAGAZINE ADVERTISING CONTRACT 

Organization Name ______________________________________________________________________________________


Authorized by:  ______________________________________________ _____________

                Print Name                               Signature                         


Date. _________________________


Email Address:  ___________________________________________________________


Tel #: _____________________________________


Mailing Address:__________________________________________________________________


I/We agree to support this event by purchasing an Advertising space in the 2026 Summit magazine as indicated below.


□  Full Page ……………………………………………………………………… US$350

□  Half Page …………………………………………………..…………………. US$250

□  Quarter Page ………………………………………………….……........... US$125

□  Business card ………………………………………………….……........... US$100

Payment amount $ _______    JDTAN Summit Contact Person _____________________________


IMPORTANT NOTES:

  • All advertisements - for inclusion in our Event Magazine - must be emailed to us in a high resolution AND PRINT READY (jpeg or png file only
  • Ad MUST be formatted based on the specifications on the samples provided below, along with a copy of this completed contract if paying via zelle, and emailed to [email protected] 
  • Ads that are NOT properly formatted will be returned to the purchaser for revision.
  • The deadline to submit all advertisements materials is by or before April 30, 2026
  • All payments must be received by FRIDAY, MAY 15, 2026, for advertisements to be included in the magazine. 
  • Payment link will be shared. 

Please contact: Claudette Morris to inquire about check payment

  • For payments made online, please keep copies of all completed forms and payments as proof of payment. 
  • For additional information, please contact us at [email protected]
Magazine Ad
$250


MAGAZINE ADVERTISING CONTRACT 

Organization Name ______________________________________________________________________________________


Authorized by:  ______________________________________________ _____________

                Print Name                               Signature                         


Date. _________________________


Email Address:  ___________________________________________________________


Tel #: _____________________________________


Mailing Address:__________________________________________________________________


I/We agree to support this event by purchasing an Advertising space in the 2026 Summit magazine as indicated below.


□  Full Page ……………………………………………………………………… US$350

□  Half Page …………………………………………………..…………………. US$250

□  Quarter Page ………………………………………………….……........... US$125

□  Business card ………………………………………………….……........... US$100

Payment amount $ _______    JDTAN Summit Contact Person _____________________________


IMPORTANT NOTES:

  • All advertisements - for inclusion in our Event Magazine - must be emailed to us in a high resolution AND PRINT READY (jpeg or png file only
  • Ad MUST be formatted based on the specifications on the samples provided below, along with a copy of this completed contract if paying via zelle, and emailed to [email protected] 
  • Ads that are NOT properly formatted will be returned to the purchaser for revision.
  • The deadline to submit all advertisements materials is by or before April 30, 2026
  • All payments must be received by FRIDAY, MAY 15, 2026, for advertisements to be included in the magazine. 
  • Payment link will be shared. 

Please contact: Claudette Morris to inquire about check payment

  • For payments made online, please keep copies of all completed forms and payments as proof of payment. 
  • For additional information, please contact us at [email protected]
Magazine Ad
$125


MAGAZINE ADVERTISING CONTRACT 

Organization Name ______________________________________________________________________________________


Authorized by:  ______________________________________________ _____________

                Print Name                               Signature                         


Date. _________________________


Email Address:  ___________________________________________________________


Tel #: _____________________________________


Mailing Address:__________________________________________________________________


I/We agree to support this event by purchasing an Advertising space in the 2026 Summit magazine as indicated below.


□  Full Page ……………………………………………………………………… US$350

□  Half Page …………………………………………………..…………………. US$250

□  Quarter Page ………………………………………………….……........... US$125

□  Business card ………………………………………………….……........... US$100

Payment amount $ _______    JDTAN Summit Contact Person _____________________________


IMPORTANT NOTES:

  • All advertisements - for inclusion in our Event Magazine - must be emailed to us in a high resolution AND PRINT READY (jpeg or png file only
  • Ad MUST be formatted based on the specifications on the samples provided below, along with a copy of this completed contract if paying via zelle, and emailed to [email protected] 
  • Ads that are NOT properly formatted will be returned to the purchaser for revision.
  • The deadline to submit all advertisements materials is by or before April 30, 2026
  • All payments must be received by FRIDAY, MAY 15, 2026, for advertisements to be included in the magazine. 
  • Payment link will be shared. 

Please contact: Claudette Morris to inquire about check payment

  • For payments made online, please keep copies of all completed forms and payments as proof of payment. 
  • For additional information, please contact us at [email protected]
Magazine Ad
$100


MAGAZINE ADVERTISING CONTRACT 

Organization Name ______________________________________________________________________________________


Authorized by:  ______________________________________________ _____________

                Print Name                               Signature                         


Date. _________________________


Email Address:  ___________________________________________________________


Tel #: _____________________________________


Mailing Address:__________________________________________________________________


I/We agree to support this event by purchasing an Advertising space in the 2026 Summit magazine as indicated below.


□  Full Page ……………………………………………………………………… US$350

□  Half Page …………………………………………………..…………………. US$250

□  Quarter Page ………………………………………………….……........... US$125

□  Business card ………………………………………………….……........... US$100

Payment amount $ _______    JDTAN Summit Contact Person _____________________________


IMPORTANT NOTES:

  • All advertisements - for inclusion in our Event Magazine - must be emailed to us in a high resolution AND PRINT READY (jpeg or png file only
  • Ad MUST be formatted based on the specifications on the samples provided below, along with a copy of this completed contract if paying via zelle, and emailed to [email protected] 
  • Ads that are NOT properly formatted will be returned to the purchaser for revision.
  • The deadline to submit all advertisements materials is by or before April 30, 2026
  • All payments must be received by FRIDAY, MAY 15, 2026, for advertisements to be included in the magazine. 
  • Payment link will be shared. 

Please contact: Claudette Morris to inquire about check payment

  • For payments made online, please keep copies of all completed forms and payments as proof of payment. 
  • For additional information, please contact us at [email protected]
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