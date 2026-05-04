Magazine Ads: Education Summit 2026 - Canada

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About this event
SPONSOR PACKAGES
Title Sponsor - $10,000
Benefits: Title sponsor provides a key opportunity to align our priorities with your commitment to professional development of educators, shared international learning and equity.
What you will receive:
● Placement of logo as title sponsor on all marketing materials, media releases, marketing materials, website, magazine, and event signage.
● Speaking opportunity at Networking Event and Gala
● Complimentary Table for marketing and promotion
● Banner placement at kickoff reception, plenary sessions and closing gala
● Recognition in press releases and media coverage
● Full page ad in official program booklet
● Eight (8) tickets to closing gala
● Networking opportunities with industry leaders, at Networking Event on August 13, 2025
● Full Page Advertisement in Summit Magazine
Gold Sponsorship - $ 5,000
● Logo placement on marketing materials, including website, magazine, and event signage
● Speaking opportunity at Networking Event on July 6, 2026
● Complimentary Table for Marketing
● Recognition in press releases and media coverage
● Networking opportunities with industry leaders at Networking Event
● Half Page Advertisement in Summit Magazine
Please contact: Claudette Morris to inquire about check payment
Silver Sponsorship - $2,500
● Logo placement on marketing materials, including website, magazine, and event signage
● Complimentary Table for Marketing. Recognition in press releases and media coverage
● Networking opportunities with industry professionals at Networking Event
● Half Page Advertisement in Summit Magazine
Please contact: Claudette Morris to inquire about check payment
Bronze Sponsorship - $1,000
● Logo placement on marketing materials, including website, magazine, and event signage ● Recognition in press releases and media coverage
● Networking opportunities with event attendees
● Quarter Page Advertisement in Summit Magazine
Please contact: Claudette Morris to inquire about check payment
Organization Name ______________________________________________________________________________________
Authorized by: ______________________________________________ _____________
Print Name Signature
Date. _________________________
Email Address: ___________________________________________________________
Tel #: _____________________________________
Mailing Address:__________________________________________________________________
I/We agree to support this event by purchasing an Advertising space in the 2026 Summit magazine as indicated below.
□ Full Page ……………………………………………………………………… US$350
□ Half Page …………………………………………………..…………………. US$250
□ Quarter Page ………………………………………………….……........... US$125
□ Business card ………………………………………………….……........... US$100
Payment amount $ _______ JDTAN Summit Contact Person _____________________________
IMPORTANT NOTES:
Please contact: Claudette Morris to inquire about check payment
Organization Name ______________________________________________________________________________________
Authorized by: ______________________________________________ _____________
Print Name Signature
Date. _________________________
Email Address: ___________________________________________________________
Tel #: _____________________________________
Mailing Address:__________________________________________________________________
I/We agree to support this event by purchasing an Advertising space in the 2026 Summit magazine as indicated below.
□ Full Page ……………………………………………………………………… US$350
□ Half Page …………………………………………………..…………………. US$250
□ Quarter Page ………………………………………………….……........... US$125
□ Business card ………………………………………………….……........... US$100
Payment amount $ _______ JDTAN Summit Contact Person _____________________________
IMPORTANT NOTES:
Please contact: Claudette Morris to inquire about check payment
Organization Name ______________________________________________________________________________________
Authorized by: ______________________________________________ _____________
Print Name Signature
Date. _________________________
Email Address: ___________________________________________________________
Tel #: _____________________________________
Mailing Address:__________________________________________________________________
I/We agree to support this event by purchasing an Advertising space in the 2026 Summit magazine as indicated below.
□ Full Page ……………………………………………………………………… US$350
□ Half Page …………………………………………………..…………………. US$250
□ Quarter Page ………………………………………………….……........... US$125
□ Business card ………………………………………………….……........... US$100
Payment amount $ _______ JDTAN Summit Contact Person _____________________________
IMPORTANT NOTES:
Please contact: Claudette Morris to inquire about check payment
Organization Name ______________________________________________________________________________________
Authorized by: ______________________________________________ _____________
Print Name Signature
Date. _________________________
Email Address: ___________________________________________________________
Tel #: _____________________________________
Mailing Address:__________________________________________________________________
I/We agree to support this event by purchasing an Advertising space in the 2026 Summit magazine as indicated below.
□ Full Page ……………………………………………………………………… US$350
□ Half Page …………………………………………………..…………………. US$250
□ Quarter Page ………………………………………………….……........... US$125
□ Business card ………………………………………………….……........... US$100
Payment amount $ _______ JDTAN Summit Contact Person _____________________________
IMPORTANT NOTES:
Please contact: Claudette Morris to inquire about check payment
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