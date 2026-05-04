Magazine Ads: Education Summit 2026 - Canada

SPONSOR PACKAGES





Title Sponsor - $10,000

Benefits: Title sponsor provides a key opportunity to align our priorities with your commitment to professional development of educators, shared international learning and equity.





What you will receive:

● Placement of logo as title sponsor on all marketing materials, media releases, marketing materials, website, magazine, and event signage.

● Speaking opportunity at Networking Event and Gala

● Complimentary Table for marketing and promotion

● Banner placement at kickoff reception, plenary sessions and closing gala

● Recognition in press releases and media coverage

● Full page ad in official program booklet

● Eight (8) tickets to closing gala

● Networking opportunities with industry leaders, at Networking Event on August 13, 2025

● Full Page Advertisement in Summit Magazine



