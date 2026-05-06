Magazine Advertisement

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Back Cover – Full-Page Premium Advertisement ($2,500)
Your full-page advertisement will be featured on the back cover of the magazine—our most exclusive and highest-impact placement. This premium position offers unmatched visibility and ensures your brand makes a bold, lasting impression on every reader. It is the most prominent advertising opportunity available.
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Inside Covers – Full-Page Premium Advertisement ($1,500)
Your full-page advertisement will be placed on one of the magazine’s inside covers—either the inside front or inside back cover. These highly sought-after premium placements offer exceptional visibility and strong reader engagement, providing a polished and powerful presentation of your business in one of the magazine’s most desirable positions.
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Full-Page Advertisement – $1,000
A full-page ad provides maximum visibility and impact within the magazine. This premium option offers ample space to showcase your brand, message, and visuals in a bold and memorable way, ensuring your business stands out to every reader.
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Half-Page Advertisement – $500
A half-page ad offers a strong balance of visibility and value. With plenty of space for your branding and messaging, this option is perfect for making a clear and professional impression in a cost-effective format.
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Quarter-Page Advertisement – $250
A quarter-page ad is an excellent way to reach readers with a concise, focused message. Ideal for highlighting key information, promotions, or brand recognition in a clean and compact layout.
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Eighth-Page Advertisement – $150
An eighth-page ad provides an affordable opportunity to promote your business in a simple and effective format. Perfect for basic branding, contact information, or brief announcements while still reaching the magazine’s full audience.
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Website Add-On Advertisement – $500
Enhance your print advertising with a digital presence on our magazine’s website. This add-on includes an online feature that extends your visibility beyond the printed page, helping your business reach an even wider audience.
This option is only available to advertisers who purchase a physical ad in the magazine. It is not sold separately and must be paired with a print advertisement of any size.
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