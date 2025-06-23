MAGIC CARPET '25 SPONSORSHIP PORTAL

Placemat Sponsorship
$100

Full-colored business card advertisement on all place settings (max capacity 350). • T-Shirt Listing - Standard

Bronze Sponsorship
$250

Full-colored business card advertisement on all place settings (max capacity 350). • T-Shirt Listing - Standard • Wall of Heros Signage

Silver Sponsorship
$500

Full-colored business card advertisement on all place settings (max capacity 350). • T-Shirt Listing - Upgraded • Wall of Heros Signage • Centerpiece Table Memorial Acknowledgement

Gold Sponsorship
$1,000

Full-colored business card advertisement on all place settings (max capacity 350). • T-Shirt Listing – Premiere Logo • Wall of Heros Signage • Centerpiece Table Memorial Acknowledgement • Premiere Event Sponsor Acknowledgement Signage

Attendee Organization Listing on Souvenir T-Shirt
$50

If you are part of an organization (re-enacting group, dance troop, etc...) that are attending and would like your group listed on the souvenir T-Shirts you can purchase a single listing here. (Event Sponsors are already included)

