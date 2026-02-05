Florida Odyssey of the Mind Association, Inc.

Hosted by

Florida Odyssey of the Mind Association, Inc.

About this event

Magic Center Presale Carrabba's Meal

3675 Boggy Creek Rd

Kissimmee, FL 34744, USA

Chicken Marsala item
Chicken Marsala item
Chicken Marsala item
Chicken Marsala
$15

Seasoned wood-fire grilled chicken breast topped with our house-made Lombardo marsala sauce and sautéed mushrooms. Served with your choice of ONE cookie and ONE side of your choice either Broccoli, or Penne Pomodoro!

Sicilian Grilled Chicken! item
Sicilian Grilled Chicken! item
Sicilian Grilled Chicken! item
Sicilian Grilled Chicken!
$15

Seasoned wood-fire grilled chicken breast. Served with your choice of ONE cookie and ONE side of your choice either Broccoli, or Penne Pomodoro!

Sirloin Marsala item
Sirloin Marsala item
Sirloin Marsala item
Sirloin Marsala
$18

A 7oz seasoned wood-fire grilled sirloin topped with our house-made Lombardo marsala sauce and sautéed mushrooms. Can be prepared Simply Grilled. Served with your choice of ONE cookie and ONE side of your choice either Broccoli, or Penne Pomodoro!

Steak and Chicken Combo item
Steak and Chicken Combo item
Steak and Chicken Combo item
Steak and Chicken Combo
$20

A seasoned wood-fire grilled sirloin, AND wood-fire grilled chicken breast. Served with your choice of ONE cookie and ONE side of your choice either Broccoli, or Penne Pomodoro!

Kids Penne Meatball item
Kids Penne Meatball item
Kids Penne Meatball
$10

Penne pasta tossed with our  house-made Pomodoro sauce, hand-made Meatballs. Served with ONE chocolate chip cookie!

Chicken Caesar Salad item
Chicken Caesar Salad item
Chicken Caesar Salad
$15

Romaine lettuce, croutons tossed in our house-made Caesar dressing and topped with shredded parmesan cheese and our wood-fire grilled chicken breast! Served with our Warm house made Focaccia Bread!

Steak Caesar Salad item
Steak Caesar Salad item
Steak Caesar Salad
$18

Romaine lettuce, croutons tossed in our house-made Caesar dressing and topped with shredded parmesan cheese and our seasoned wood-fire grilled sirloin. Served with our Warm house made Focaccia Bread!

Side Caesar Salad item
Side Caesar Salad
$3

Add any Side Caesar salad to any main entree, or Al a Carte! Served with our Warm house made Focaccia Bread!

Add a donation for Florida Odyssey of the Mind Association, Inc.

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