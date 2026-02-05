Magic Center Presale Carrabba's Meal

Hosted by
About this event
Seasoned wood-fire grilled chicken breast topped with our house-made Lombardo marsala sauce and sautéed mushrooms. Served with your choice of ONE cookie and ONE side of your choice either Broccoli, or Penne Pomodoro!
Seasoned wood-fire grilled chicken breast. Served with your choice of ONE cookie and ONE side of your choice either Broccoli, or Penne Pomodoro!
A 7oz seasoned wood-fire grilled sirloin topped with our house-made Lombardo marsala sauce and sautéed mushrooms. Can be prepared Simply Grilled. Served with your choice of ONE cookie and ONE side of your choice either Broccoli, or Penne Pomodoro!
A seasoned wood-fire grilled sirloin, AND wood-fire grilled chicken breast. Served with your choice of ONE cookie and ONE side of your choice either Broccoli, or Penne Pomodoro!
Penne pasta tossed with our house-made Pomodoro sauce, hand-made Meatballs. Served with ONE chocolate chip cookie!
Romaine lettuce, croutons tossed in our house-made Caesar dressing and topped with shredded parmesan cheese and our wood-fire grilled chicken breast! Served with our Warm house made Focaccia Bread!
Romaine lettuce, croutons tossed in our house-made Caesar dressing and topped with shredded parmesan cheese and our seasoned wood-fire grilled sirloin. Served with our Warm house made Focaccia Bread!
Add any Side Caesar salad to any main entree, or Al a Carte! Served with our Warm house made Focaccia Bread!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!