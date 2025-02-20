Magic City Madness 2025

114 14th St S

Birmingham, AL 35233, USA

General admission
$50
Come for the day or drop by whenever you can. Join us to watch your bracket get busted and to cheer on the Cinderella to the sweet 16. Ticket Includes: 2 Drink Tickets 2 Tickets for Prizes Access to "All You Can Eat" Apps
DD/Youth Ticket
$40
Under 21? Dont Drink? Still want to come out and support Magic City Harvest? Here's the ticket for you! Ticket Includes: 2 Non-Alcoholic Drink Tickets Access to "All You Can Eat" apps 2 Tickets for Prizes *Children 5 and under are free
Drinks Only Ticket
$25
Don't want to stay for lunch but want to come have a couple of drinks and support Magic City Harvest? Get a Drinks Only Ticket! Ticket Includes: 2 Drink Tickets 2 Tickets for Prizes
