Magic City Madness 2025

Come for the day or drop by whenever you can. Join us to watch your bracket get busted and to cheer on the Cinderella to the sweet 16.
Ticket Includes:
2 Drink Tickets
2 Tickets for Prizes
Access to "All You Can Eat" Apps
Come for the day or drop by whenever you can. Join us to watch your bracket get busted and to cheer on the Cinderella to the sweet 16.
Ticket Includes:
2 Drink Tickets
2 Tickets for Prizes
Access to "All You Can Eat" Apps
DD/Youth Ticket
$40
Under 21? Dont Drink? Still want to come out and support Magic City Harvest? Here's the ticket for you!
Ticket Includes:
2 Non-Alcoholic Drink Tickets
Access to "All You Can Eat" apps
2 Tickets for Prizes
*Children 5 and under are free
Under 21? Dont Drink? Still want to come out and support Magic City Harvest? Here's the ticket for you!
Ticket Includes:
2 Non-Alcoholic Drink Tickets
Access to "All You Can Eat" apps
2 Tickets for Prizes
*Children 5 and under are free
Drinks Only Ticket
$25
Don't want to stay for lunch but want to come have a couple of drinks and support Magic City Harvest? Get a Drinks Only Ticket!
Ticket Includes:
2 Drink Tickets
2 Tickets for Prizes
Don't want to stay for lunch but want to come have a couple of drinks and support Magic City Harvest? Get a Drinks Only Ticket!
Ticket Includes:
2 Drink Tickets
2 Tickets for Prizes