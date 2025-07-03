Magic with Joshua Jay

Family Cooking Experience with Chef Mary Cooney

Enjoy an interactive cooking class with 2 reserved seats on Saturday, November 16th, from 5:00–7:30 PM at 6161 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, OH 45459.

Chef Mary will guide you step-by-step in preparing a hearty Italian-inspired menu:

Baked Ziti with Meat

One-Hour Garlic Herb Rolls

Romaine Salad with Homemade Ranch Dressing

Chocolate Sheet Cake with Italian Buttercream Icing

To complement this experience, you’ll also receive a basket of gourmet goodies from Whole Foods—perfect for practicing your new skills at home!

This class was generously donated by Dorothy Lane Market (DLM). To explore more upcoming classes, click here: https://www.dorothylane.com/culinary-center?locationID=2#classList