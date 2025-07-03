Hosted by

Hillel Academy Of Greater Dayton

About this event

Sales closed

Magic with Joshua Jay

Pick-up location

29 Creative Way, Dayton, OH 45479, USA

Pasta Night for Two (Value $215) item
Pasta Night for Two (Value $215) item
Pasta Night for Two (Value $215)
$25

Starting bid

Family Cooking Experience with Chef Mary Cooney
Enjoy an interactive cooking class with 2 reserved seats on Saturday, November 16th, from 5:00–7:30 PM at 6161 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, OH 45459.

Chef Mary will guide you step-by-step in preparing a hearty Italian-inspired menu:

  • Baked Ziti with Meat
  • One-Hour Garlic Herb Rolls
  • Romaine Salad with Homemade Ranch Dressing
  • Chocolate Sheet Cake with Italian Buttercream Icing

To complement this experience, you’ll also receive a basket of gourmet goodies from Whole Foods—perfect for practicing your new skills at home!

This class was generously donated by Dorothy Lane Market (DLM). To explore more upcoming classes, click here: https://www.dorothylane.com/culinary-center?locationID=2#classList

Cincinnati Bangles Box Suite Tickets Nov 23rd item
Cincinnati Bangles Box Suite Tickets Nov 23rd
$1,000

Starting bid

Cheer on the Bengals in style with two tickets to a Cincinnati Bengals box suite on Sunday, November 23, 2025. Enjoy premium seating, an incredible view of the field, and exclusive suite-level amenities—an unforgettable game day experience for any football fan!

Details:

  • This package includes two suite tickets.
  • You do not need to be present to win—your bid still counts!
  • Bidding will remain open until the end of the event.
  • The winning bidder will be notified the following day.
Family Photo Package Experience (Value $450) item
Family Photo Package Experience (Value $450) item
Family Photo Package Experience (Value $450)
$150

Starting bid

Capture beautiful family memories with this all-inclusive photo shoot package!


Enjoy a complimentary professional photo session with FeaFotos, paired with a $150 gift card to Frenchies Modern Nail Care and a $50 gift card to Square One Salon & Spa.


Get pampered with a fresh manicure and hairstyle before stepping in front of the camera for stunning family portraits you’ll treasure forever.


To explore the photographer visit: www.feafotos.com

Family Fun Night (Value $463) item
Family Fun Night (Value $463) item
Family Fun Night (Value $463) item
Family Fun Night (Value $463)
$150

Starting bid

This basket has it all: 10 passes to NOVA Adventure Park, 4 tickets to the Cincinnati Zoo, 10 free games at Poelking Bowling Lanes, plus treats from Graeter’s Ice Cream ($20) and Marion’s Piazza ($25). And for the adults who survived the chaos… a bottle of Elijah Craig bourbon—because someone’s got to celebrate making it through the day!


Check out NOVA Adventure Park: www.novakettering.com

Foodies & History Buffs (Value $267) item
Foodies & History Buffs (Value $267) item
Foodies & History Buffs (Value $267)
$25

Starting bid

Start your day (and maybe your weekend) right with this deliciously curated basket! Enjoy breakfast and brunch favorites with a First Watch cup, cookbook, and $40 gift card, plus gift cards for Blueberry Cafe ($40), Bill’s Donuts ($25), Butter Cafe ($25), and Broken Egg Cafe ($20). Take a break from eating to explore with 4 passes to Carillon Historical Park, and don’t forget a sweet treat from Young’s Dairy ($45). Perfect for foodies and history buffs alike!


Check out Carillon Park: www.daytonhistory.org

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!