Magic with Joshua Jay

Family Cooking Experience with Chef Mary Cooney
Enjoy an interactive cooking class with 2 reserved seats on Saturday, November 16th, from 5:00–7:30 PM at 6161 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, OH 45459.
Chef Mary will guide you step-by-step in preparing a hearty Italian-inspired menu:
To complement this experience, you’ll also receive a basket of gourmet goodies from Whole Foods—perfect for practicing your new skills at home!
This class was generously donated by Dorothy Lane Market (DLM). To explore more upcoming classes, click here: https://www.dorothylane.com/culinary-center?locationID=2#classList
Cheer on the Bengals in style with two tickets to a Cincinnati Bengals box suite on Sunday, November 23, 2025. Enjoy premium seating, an incredible view of the field, and exclusive suite-level amenities—an unforgettable game day experience for any football fan!
Details:
Capture beautiful family memories with this all-inclusive photo shoot package!
Enjoy a complimentary professional photo session with FeaFotos, paired with a $150 gift card to Frenchies Modern Nail Care and a $50 gift card to Square One Salon & Spa.
Get pampered with a fresh manicure and hairstyle before stepping in front of the camera for stunning family portraits you’ll treasure forever.
To explore the photographer visit: www.feafotos.com
This basket has it all: 10 passes to NOVA Adventure Park, 4 tickets to the Cincinnati Zoo, 10 free games at Poelking Bowling Lanes, plus treats from Graeter’s Ice Cream ($20) and Marion’s Piazza ($25). And for the adults who survived the chaos… a bottle of Elijah Craig bourbon—because someone’s got to celebrate making it through the day!
Check out NOVA Adventure Park: www.novakettering.com
Start your day (and maybe your weekend) right with this deliciously curated basket! Enjoy breakfast and brunch favorites with a First Watch cup, cookbook, and $40 gift card, plus gift cards for Blueberry Cafe ($40), Bill’s Donuts ($25), Butter Cafe ($25), and Broken Egg Cafe ($20). Take a break from eating to explore with 4 passes to Carillon Historical Park, and don’t forget a sweet treat from Young’s Dairy ($45). Perfect for foodies and history buffs alike!
Check out Carillon Park: www.daytonhistory.org
