Hosted by

Hillel Academy Of Greater Dayton

About this event

Magic in Dayton

Cincinnati Bengals box tickets item
Cincinnati Bengals box tickets
$650

Starting bid

Cheer on the Bengals in style with two tickets to a Cincinnati Bengals box suite on Sunday, November 23, 2025. Enjoy premium seating, an incredible view of the field, and exclusive suite-level amenities—an unforgettable game day experience for any football fan!

Details:

  • This package includes two suite tickets, food, and drinks.
  • You do not need to be present to win—your bid still counts!
  • Bidding will remain open until midnight Sunday.

The winning bidder will be notified the following day.

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