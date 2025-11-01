Magic in Dayton

Cheer on the Bengals in style with two tickets to a Cincinnati Bengals box suite on Sunday, November 23, 2025. Enjoy premium seating, an incredible view of the field, and exclusive suite-level amenities—an unforgettable game day experience for any football fan!

Details:

This package includes two suite tickets , food, and drinks.

You do not need to be present to win—your bid still counts!

Bidding will remain open until midnight Sunday.

The winning bidder will be notified the following day.