Magic In The City - Vendor

This Vender admission ticket secures a spot for the vendor to set up a booth. (Vendors must bring their own tables, chairs, tents, and any additional materials needed).
AIDS Walk Vendor Donation
$50
Thank you for your support and interest in becoming a vendor for our annual Magic In The City event! In addition to vendor registration, we’re also accepting donations to support our participation in the citywide Atlanta AIDS Walk, helping fund vital HIV programs and improve community health. Be sure to select your vendor ticket first—this donation is an optional add-on for those who wish to contribute to our AIDS Walk efforts.
Vendor Admission plus generator (1100Watt limit)
$100
This Vender admission ticket secures a spot for the vendor to set up a booth and provides access to a generator Wattage usage limited to 1100W (Vendors must bring own tables, chairs, tents, and any additional materials needed). For vendors that wish to have a table, chairs provided by Aniz, please see other ticket options.
