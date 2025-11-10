Hosted by

Brady Sue McDonald Foundation

About this event

Magic Night Out - Silent Auction

NY Yankees item
NY Yankees
$500

Starting bid

Catch the action in the Bronx with an unforgettable day at Yankee Stadium:

  • 4 Guests
  • Field Level and Main Level Seating
  • Enjoy prime views at a Non-Premium Game (defined below)
  • Valid for Yankees 2026 regular-season
  • Tickets subject to availability
  • For the 2026 regular season, “Premium Games” are the following Games and exclused from availability: (a) Opening Day home game; (b) Old-Timers’ Day Game; (c) all home games against the Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, and New York Mets; (d) select home games on June 20, 2026 and July 4, 2026; (e) and any other game the Yankees determine (in its sole and absolute discretion) to be a Premium Game.
Riviera Maya Magic item
Riviera Maya Magic item
Riviera Maya Magic item
Riviera Maya Magic
$1,000

Starting bid

Answer the call of Mexican luxury at a five-star all-inclusive oceanfront resort in Puerto Morelos, including:

  • An All-inclusive stay at a five-star luxury oceanfront resort in Puerto Morelos for 2 guests over 4 nights
  • All-inclusive amenities, infinity pools, gourmet restaurants, a rejuvenating spa, and 24-hour room service
  • A privileged location minutes from Puerto Morelos pristine white sands
  • 12 months to travel

Items to Note!


  • Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and travel. Subject to availability and blackout dates including major U.S. holiday weeks.
  • Maximum occupancy of two adults. All rooms within this experience are studios. Additional guests, other adults or children, are subject to availability and additional costs at the time of redemption.
  • Images depict a hotel room type. Room may differ from the images shown; rooms are allocated to the winner upon redemption, based on availability.
  • Please note, a $249 resort fee is payable upon redemption. Hotel taxes are required additionally, payable at check-out. Local fees, incidentals, airfare and transportation are not included.
  • Limit of one certificate per household in a 12-mopnth period. Lead guest must be at least 25 years of age. Group bookings are not permitted.
  • An optional sales presentation may be offered during your stay; attendance is entirely voluntary.
  • This experience is non-transferable. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Experiences may not be transferred or resold.
Broadway Prestige item
Broadway Prestige item
Broadway Prestige item
Broadway Prestige
$3,250

Starting bid

Enjoy the best of Broadway with an exclusive insider experience, including:


  • An all-inclusive dinner at one of the famed restaurants on Broadway's Restaurant Row
  • Meet-and-greet dining experience featuring a cast member from your chosen Broadway show
  • Orchestra Seats to your choice of Broadway show
  • An exclusive post-show photo opportunity with a cast member

Items to Note!

  • Winners have 12 months from purchase date to confirm their reservation, and up to 24 months from the purchase date to complete their experience. Subject to availability.
  • Blackout dates include : July 4th, Thanksgiving, and Christmas and New Year weeks.
  • No specific show is guaranteed and availability is dependent on Broadway scheduling.
  • Reservations must be submitted a minimum of 30 days from the expected event date.
Private Chef Soirée item
Private Chef Soirée item
Private Chef Soirée item
Private Chef Soirée
$2,250

Starting bid

Savor a gourmet culinary experience from the comfort of your home including:

  • A five-star restaurant experience in the comfort of your own home with an unforgettable evening of private chef service for six guests
  • Bespoke menus to ingredient purchasing, preparation, service and clean-up
  • Mouthwatering dishes crafted around your input and preferences for an exquisite evening among family or friends
  • Valid within 12 months of purchase date

Items to Note!

  • Winners have 12 months from purchase date to confirm their reservation and complete their experience.
  • Exact menu offerings may vary based on chef availability at the time of reservation as well as any dietary restrictions or preferences.
  • Subject to availability and blackout dates including July 4th, Labor Day, Superbowl Final, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year. Extensions are available on request.
  • Reservations must be submitted a minimum of 30 days from the expected event date.
Beautiful Bordeaux item
Beautiful Bordeaux item
Beautiful Bordeaux item
Beautiful Bordeaux
$3,500

Starting bid

Savor the sweetness of Bordeaux Wine

Country Including:

  • 2 Guests, 5 Nights, 2 Beds, 1 Bath
  • Say 'bonjour' to French countryside bliss in a renovated vineyard estate house in Saint-Émilion, Southwest France
  • Spend sun-kissed days surrounded by vineyards with a private patio, Jacuzzi, and 185 acres of estate grounds to wander
  • Bask in the romance of Bordeaux Wine Country with a winery tour, wine tasting, and tasting of regional delicacies

Items to Note!

  • 12 months to book and 24 months from event date to travel
  • Airfare not included
  • Premium Guest Services included for trip planning
  • Subject to availability and travel year-round with the exception of Christmas and New Year weeks.
Greek Island Dreaming item
Greek Island Dreaming item
Greek Island Dreaming item
Greek Island Dreaming
$2,250

Starting bid

Realize the Greek Island getaway of your dreams, including:

  • 2 Guests, 5 Nights, 2 Beds, 1 Bath
  • A stay in a beautiful boutique hotel on the famed Cyclades islands for 2 guests over 5 nights
  • Access to wellness and leisure facilities unique to each hotel, from outdoor pools and hot tubs to fitness centers, rooftop terraces, poolside bars and more
  • The alluring waters of the Aegean Sea and beautiful beaches a short drive away
  • 24 months to travel

Items to Note!

  • Winners have 12 months from purchase date to confirm their reservation, and up to 24 months from the purchase date to travel. Reservations may only be booked 12 months in advance of the arrival date. Lead traveler must be a minimum of 21 years of age.
  • Subject to availability and travel year-round with the exception of Christmas and New Year weeks. Additional blackout dates and seasonal restrictions may apply.
  • Please note, images displayed depict a hotel room type at multiple resorts in multiple Greek island destinations. Your room may differ from the images shown, and resort amenities vary. Hotels offered will be subject to availability. No specific resort or room type is guaranteed.
  • Maximum occupancy of 2 adults and 2 children under 12.
  • Please note, local taxes may be payable on-site.
  • Resort amenities vary by destination and may incur additional fees for access. Some resorts and resort amenities, including swimming pools are seasonal. Please inquire for details.
  • This experience is non-transferable. once confirmed, all reservations are final. Experiences may not be transferred or resold.


North American Grand Prix 2026 item
North American Grand Prix 2026 item
North American Grand Prix 2026 item
North American Grand Prix 2026
$5,975

Starting bid

Speed towards your choice between four thrilling North American Formula One experiences including:

  • 2 Guests
  • A choice between four iconic Grand Prix race weekends in Miami, Montreal, Austin or Mexico City
  • Enjoy grandstand seating, a pit lane walk, a guided race track tour, and a championship photo opportunity at each featured destination
  • Valid for Miami, Montreal, Austin or Mexico City 2026 Grand Prix race events.
  • Airfare not included
  • Premium Guest Services included for trip planning

Items to Note!

  • Valid for Miami, Montreal, Austin or Mexico City 2026 Grand Prix race events only. Subject to availability; no specific race is guaranteed. Inclusions are subject to availability and vary by package booked. Fixed event dates and times apply.
  • Overnight accommodations are not included, but may be added to your Formula 1 experience, subject to availability and upgrade fees.
  • Please note, this experience is a Winner's Choice. Trip winners may choose one of the four included races upon redemption.
  • Redemption inquiries must be submitted a minimum of 30 days from the expected event date. In order to have the best chance of securing availability, we recommend trip winners contact LuxGive immediately after their fundraising event to book.
Safari Serenity item
Safari Serenity item
Safari Serenity item
Safari Serenity
$4,795

Starting bid

Discover the magic of safari in South Africa:

  • 2 Guests, 5 Nights, 2 Beds, 1 Bath
  • Step into serenity in South Africa with an all-inclusive retreat to an authentic game lodge in The Waterberg Region
  • Discover luxury in the heart of the bush with all-inclusive dining, a private terrace and a shared swimming pool
  • Spot Africa's legendary animals with two daily game drives and a Big Five park visit included

Items to Note!

  • Winners have 12 months from purchase date to confirm their reservation and up to 18 monhts from the purchase date to travel.
  • Airfare not included
  • Please note, mandatory return airport transfers between the lodge and Johannesburg airport are required; the cost is $400 for 2 guests.
  • Premium Guest Services included for trip planning
  • Subject to availability and travel year-round Sunday to Friday with the exception of Christmas and New Years weeks. Please inquire for details.
Sun-Kissed Sicily item
Sun-Kissed Sicily item
Sun-Kissed Sicily item
Sun-Kissed Sicily
$9,425

Starting bid

The bliss of 'la dolce vita' beckons in Italy's sun-kissed south:

  • 6 Guests, 7 Nights, 3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms
  • Indulge in the sun-kissed Italian south on a luxurious villa retreat to Sicily minutes from the beach
  • Perfect the art of 'la dolce vita' with alfresco dining, a canopied lounging terrace, and private infinity pool
  • Balance relaxation and exploration with the beach 350 meters away, and UNESCO World Heritage sites a short drive away.

Items to Note!

  • 12 months to book and 24 months from event date to travel
  • Airfare not included
  • Premium Guest services included for trip plannning
  • Subject to availability and travel year-round with the exception of July 19th-August 23rd and Christmas and New Years Weeks


Timeless Portugal item
Timeless Portugal item
Timeless Portugal item
Timeless Portugal
$7,150

Starting bid

Experience the allure of Alentejo, Portugal:

  • 4 Guests, 6 Nights, 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
  • Embrace the beauty of Alentejo with a stay in a breathtaking villa at a luxury boutique resort
  • Unwind surrounded by nature with a private pool, sun-kissed terrace, and exceptional resort amenities
  • Sample the best of Portugal's famed wine culture with an included winery tour, tasting and lunch

Items to Note!

  • Winners have 12 months to book and up to 24 months from the event date to travel.
  • Airfare not included
  • Premium Guest Services included for trip planning
  • Subject to availability and travel year-round with the exception of Christmas and New Years weeks. A Friday check-in is typically required.
Tulum Allure item
Tulum Allure item
Tulum Allure item
Tulum Allure
$3,000

Starting bid

Bask in Tulum's barefoot luxury:

  • 6 Guests, 4 Nights, 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms
  • Indulge with a getaway to a designer villa in exclusive Aldea Zama
  • Embrace a slower pace with a state of the art swimming pool and garden oasis or rooftop terrace
  • Savor sun-kissed Mexican serenity minutes from sandy beaches and Tulum's vibrant Downtown

Items to Note!

  • Winners have 12 months to book and up to 24 months from the event date to travel.
  • Airfare not included
  • Premium Guest Services included for trip planning
  • Subject to availability and travel year-round with the exception of Easter week and December 15th - January 15th. Please inquire for details


Umbria Undiscovered item
Umbria Undiscovered item
Umbria Undiscovered item
Umbria Undiscovered
$8,350

Starting bid

Journey back in time to a charming walled hamlet to experience quintessential Italian bliss:

  • 10 Guests, 7 Nights, 5 Bedrooms, 4 Bathrooms
  • Experience authentic Italy in a traditional Umbrian villa 20 minutes from Orvieto
  • Your private villa includes four elegant floors of living space, wine cellar, and pizza oven
  • Take your pick from one King, two Queen or two Twin bedorroms
  • Start your trip right with pre-stocking services included
  • Embrace the Italian tradition of aperitivo with a complimentary half case of local wine
  • Enjoy a welcome dinner on your first night, prepared by a local nonna and delivered to your villa

Items to Note!

  • Winners have 12 months to book and up to 24 months from the event date to travel.
  • Airfare not included
  • Premium Guest Services included for trip planning
  • Subject to availability and travel year-round with the exception of Christmas and New Years weeks.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!