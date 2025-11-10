Magic Night Out - Silent Auction

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Catch the action in the Bronx with an unforgettable day at Yankee Stadium:
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Answer the call of Mexican luxury at a five-star all-inclusive oceanfront resort in Puerto Morelos, including:
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Enjoy the best of Broadway with an exclusive insider experience, including:
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Savor a gourmet culinary experience from the comfort of your home including:
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Savor the sweetness of Bordeaux Wine
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Realize the Greek Island getaway of your dreams, including:
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Speed towards your choice between four thrilling North American Formula One experiences including:
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Discover the magic of safari in South Africa:
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The bliss of 'la dolce vita' beckons in Italy's sun-kissed south:
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Experience the allure of Alentejo, Portugal:
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Bask in Tulum's barefoot luxury:
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Journey back in time to a charming walled hamlet to experience quintessential Italian bliss:
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