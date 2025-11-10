Magic Night Out - Silent Auction

Realize the Greek Island getaway of your dreams, including:

The alluring waters of the Aegean Sea and beautiful beaches a short drive away

Access to wellness and leisure facilities unique to each hotel, from outdoor pools and hot tubs to fitness centers, rooftop terraces, poolside bars and more

A stay in a beautiful boutique hotel on the famed Cyclades islands for 2 guests over 5 nights

Items to Note!

Winners have 12 months from purchase date to confirm their reservation, and up to 24 months from the purchase date to travel. Reservations may only be booked 12 months in advance of the arrival date. Lead traveler must be a minimum of 21 years of age.

Subject to availability and travel year-round with the exception of Christmas and New Year weeks. Additional blackout dates and seasonal restrictions may apply.

Please note, images displayed depict a hotel room type at multiple resorts in multiple Greek island destinations. Your room may differ from the images shown, and resort amenities vary. Hotels offered will be subject to availability. No specific resort or room type is guaranteed.

Maximum occupancy of 2 adults and 2 children under 12.

Please note, local taxes may be payable on-site.

Resort amenities vary by destination and may incur additional fees for access. Some resorts and resort amenities, including swimming pools are seasonal. Please inquire for details.