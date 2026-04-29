recraft & co

Hosted by

recraft & co

About this event

Magic of Craft Day – Littles (5-7 yrs)

The Children's Village School House

Tyler, TX

Hocus Pocus
$30

Enjoy a littles'-only summer camp drop in day, receive a camp t-shirt, and take home a creative magic project and camp sash with project buttons! Snack included.


PS - 100% of any additional donation for recraft & co goes directly to our gracious host The Children's Village, a local nonprofit operating family-style Cottage Homes and our community Child Placing Agency so foster children from northeast Texas can stay where they belong – in their community.

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