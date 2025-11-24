Magic of Healing @ Electric Playhouse

About this event
Includes VIP 3-course dinner, meet and greet with illusionist Brice Harney, reserved premiere seating for magic show, swag bag, + admission to Electric Playhouse immersive experience, and snacks, magic show with illusionist Brice Harney, drink ticket. VIP dinner starts at 5:45 ahead of general admission open.
Admission to Electric Playhouse immersive experience, and snacks, magic show with illusionist Brice Harney, drink ticket
Admission to Electric Playhouse immersive experience, buffet and snacks, magic show with illusionist Brice Harney
Naming rights (“Magic of Healing presented by…”), logo on all materials, projection visuals, press recognition, on-stage speaking opportunity, 10 VIP tickets.
Acknowledgement in event media promotion and on NMCCF website and social media.
Provides 10 patient grants for housing, utilities, or transportation support — helping them stay in treatment.
Presenting sponsor for Brice Harney & cocktail hour performances, logo in lighting effects, inclusion in press & digital materials, VIP seating for 10.
Acknowledgement on NMCCF website and social media.
Funds art therapy and wellness programs such as yoga, makeup workshops, and personal appearance classes that support confidence during treatment.
Branded signage at food stations, including buffet and VIP dinner, 10 VIP tickets.
Acknowledgement on NMCCF website and social media.
Helps fund community outreach meals for low-income patients and families, supporting nutrition and fellowship.
Logo incorporated in projection design, recognition on all event digital screens, 2 tickets.
Acknowledgement on NMCCF website and social media.
Helps fund gas cards for patients travelling long distances for care (over 85,000 miles supported in 2025 YTD).
Logo on photo booth backdrop and keepsakes, “Memory Maker” acknowledgment, 2 tickets.
Acknowledgement on NMCCF website and social media.
Provides gift closet items—wigs, bras, prosthetics—for women undergoing treatment, boosting self-esteem and dignity.
Recognition on venue displays, floral arrangements or centerpieces, 2 tickets.
Acknowledgement on NMCCF website and social media.
Supports Women’s Care Wednesday—social and emotional wellness sessions free to the community.
Branded signage and display at DJ booth, acknowledgment from emcee, 2 tickets.
Acknowledgement on NMCCF website and social media.
Brings music and movement therapy to patients during emotional support programming.
Digital “Healing Wall” message, with logo, 2 general admission tickets.
Acknowledgement on NMCCF website and social media.
Funds a full patient grant for financial relief — covering rent, car repairs, or utilities to keep them in care.
Logo on takeaway gifts (candles, scrolls), mention in closing remarks, 2 tickets.
Acknowledgement on NMCCF website and social media.
Provides comfort kits and wellness supplies for patients undergoing active treatment.
