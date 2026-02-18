Magical World Picnic Day

Your ticket includes access to a fun, family-friendly day filled with interactive activities for kids, community resources, local vendors, and a wide variety of delicious food options available throughout the event.





Enjoy engaging activities, hands-on fun, and a welcoming space where families can connect, feel supported, and build meaningful connections within the community.





This event is more than just a gathering. It’s an opportunity to raise awareness, strengthen community ties, and celebrate our children in an inclusive and uplifting environment.





Proceeds from ticket sales will go toward future events and programs specifically created for children on the spectrum, helping us continue to provide meaningful, safe, and joyful experiences throughout the year.





Please note: In addition to all food included with your ticket, a separate ticket will be available for purchase at the event for paella.





We look forward to seeing you there and truly appreciate your support. 💙



























