Magical World Picnic Day

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About this event
Your ticket includes access to a fun, family-friendly day filled with interactive activities for kids, community resources, local vendors, and a wide variety of delicious food options available throughout the event.
Enjoy engaging activities, hands-on fun, and a welcoming space where families can connect, feel supported, and build meaningful connections within the community.
This event is more than just a gathering. It’s an opportunity to raise awareness, strengthen community ties, and celebrate our children in an inclusive and uplifting environment.
Proceeds from ticket sales will go toward future events and programs specifically created for children on the spectrum, helping us continue to provide meaningful, safe, and joyful experiences throughout the year.
Please note: In addition to all food included with your ticket, a separate ticket will be available for purchase at the event for paella.
We look forward to seeing you there and truly appreciate your support. 💙
The Paella Experience Fundraiser Ticket includes everything offered in general admission access to a fun, family-friendly day filled with interactive activities for kids, community resources, local vendors, and a wide variety of delicious food options throughout the event.
In addition, this ticket includes a freshly prepared serving of paella made on site as part of the experience.
The cost of this ticket serves as a fundraiser to support future events and programs created specifically for children on the autism spectrum. Your participation directly helps us continue building inclusive, meaningful, and joyful experiences for our community.
Thank you for supporting the cause while enjoying a special culinary experience. 💙
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!