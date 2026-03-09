Magnet Cove Youth Diamond Sports Spring Raffle 2026

About this raffle
Mossberg Patriot Kuiu Vias 28153/ 6.5 Creedmor
Infinity Signature Aesthetics Skincare Collection and tool with water bottle ($200 value)
Bronze and Boujee- One free month of Level 2 Red Light Therapy with collagen forming lotion ($160 value)
Topanga scents donated by Shanna Hibbard ($100 value)
Good Vibes Nutrition gift card ($50 value)
Holly Daze gift card ($60 value)
Total basket value: $570
Spa City Ink gift card ($350 value)
Arkansas Bone Health gift card- Total body composition scan ($100 value)
Classic Pedicure from Posh Nails
Luxe Lashes brow lamination service ($125 value)
Earrings donated by Oak Boutique ($28 value)
Total basket value: $688
Golf for 4 at Hot Springs Country Club (includes golf cart)
Titleist ProV1x golf balls donated by Malvern National Bank
Golf bag and accessories
Wine glass from Bling Divas Boutique
Total basket value: $850
Three fishing rods
Yeti Tundra 35 cooler
Outdoor summer games
Gift card donated by Larry’s Pizza of Malvern ($100 value)
Total basket value: $830
Please list the baskets you would like tickets for. If left blank one ticket per basket will be applied.
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