Magnet Cove Youth Diamond Sports Inc

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Magnet Cove Youth Diamond Sports Inc

About this raffle

Magnet Cove Youth Diamond Sports Spring Raffle 2026

Firearm Package
$5

Mossberg Patriot Kuiu Vias 28153/ 6.5 Creedmor

Luxury Local Business Basket
$5

Infinity Signature Aesthetics Skincare Collection and tool with water bottle ($200 value)


Bronze and Boujee- One free month of Level 2 Red Light Therapy with collagen forming lotion ($160 value)


Topanga scents donated by Shanna Hibbard ($100 value)


Good Vibes Nutrition gift card ($50 value)


Holly Daze gift card ($60 value)


Total basket value: $570

Self-Care and Wellness Basket
$5

Spa City Ink gift card ($350 value)


Arkansas Bone Health gift card- Total body composition scan ($100 value)


Classic Pedicure from Posh Nails


Luxe Lashes brow lamination service ($125 value)


Earrings donated by Oak Boutique ($28 value)


Total basket value: $688

Golf and Glam Package
$5

Golf for 4 at Hot Springs Country Club (includes golf cart)


Titleist ProV1x golf balls donated by Malvern National Bank


Golf bag and accessories


Wine glass from Bling Divas Boutique


Total basket value: $850

Outdoor and Summer Fun Package
$5

Three fishing rods


Yeti Tundra 35 cooler


Outdoor summer games


Gift card donated by Larry’s Pizza of Malvern ($100 value)


Total basket value: $830

5 tickets for $20 Firearm Package
$20
This includes 5 tickets
5 tickets for $20 Luxury Local Business Basket
$20
This includes 5 tickets
5 tickets for $20 Self-care and Wellness Basket
$20
This includes 5 tickets
5 tickets for $20 Golf and Glam Package
$20
This includes 5 tickets
5 tickets for $20 Outdoor and Summer Fun Basket
$20
This includes 5 tickets
5 Tickets for $20 PICK YOUR 5
$20
This includes 5 tickets

Please list the baskets you would like tickets for. If left blank one ticket per basket will be applied.

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