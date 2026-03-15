Magnolia Castalia Community Association

Hosted by

Magnolia Castalia Community Association

About this event

Magnolia-Castalia Spring Brunch

2180 Airways Blvd

Memphis, TN 38114, USA

Community Leadership Sponsor — GOLD
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Premier visibility and community leadership recognition.

Includes:

  • Reserved premium table for 8 guests
  • Full-page program feature
  • Community Sponsor Spotlight on the MCCA Facebook page
  • 2-minute speaking opportunity during the program
  • Recognition during opening remarks
  • Event signage recognition
  • Logo recognition on the event projection screen
  • Opportunity to place promotional materials at your table
  • Photo opportunity with community leaders
  • 20% Magnolia Carnival sponsorship discount


Neighborhood Impact Sponsor — SILVER
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Strong community visibility and engagement.

Includes:

  • Reserved table for 8 guests
  • Half-page program advertisement
  • Sponsor recognition on MCCA Facebook
  • 1-minute speaking opportunity
  • Event signage recognition
  • Projection screen recognition
  • Promotional materials at your table
  • 10% Magnolia Carnival sponsorship discount
Community Builder Sponsor — BRONZE
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Support Magnolia neighborhood initiatives while gaining event visibility.

Includes:

  • Reserved table for 8 guests
  • Quarter-page program advertisement
  • Facebook acknowledgement
  • Event signage recognition
  • Projection screen recognition
  • Promotional materials at your table
  • 5% Magnolia Carnival sponsorship discount
General Admission
$50

Includes brunch and access to the Magnolia Spring Brunch program, raffle prizes, speakers, and community activities.

General Admission guests will be seated at shared tables.

ADD-ON: Full Page Ad - $250
$250

Program Advertising Opportunities

Businesses, organizations, alumni classes, and community supporters are invited to promote their message in the Magnolia Spring Brunch program.

Ad specifications and submission instructions will be emailed after purchase.

Note: This is an add-on and does not include brunch access. Sponsors - One ad is included in your package.

Half Page Ad - $150
$150

Program Advertising Opportunities

Businesses, organizations, alumni classes, and community supporters are invited to promote their message in the Magnolia Spring Brunch program.

Ad specifications and submission instructions will be emailed after purchase.

Note: This is an add-on and does not include brunch access. Sponsors - One ad is included in your package.

Quarter Page Ad - $100
$100

Program Advertising Opportunities

Businesses, organizations, alumni classes, and community supporters are invited to promote their message in the Magnolia Spring Brunch program.

Ad specifications and submission instructions will be emailed after purchase.

Note: This is an add-on and does not include brunch access. Sponsors - One ad is included in your package.

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