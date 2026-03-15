Magnolia-Castalia Spring Brunch

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About this event
Premier visibility and community leadership recognition.
Includes:
Strong community visibility and engagement.
Includes:
Support Magnolia neighborhood initiatives while gaining event visibility.
Includes:
Includes brunch and access to the Magnolia Spring Brunch program, raffle prizes, speakers, and community activities.
General Admission guests will be seated at shared tables.
Businesses, organizations, alumni classes, and community supporters are invited to promote their message in the Magnolia Spring Brunch program.
Ad specifications and submission instructions will be emailed after purchase.
Note: This is an add-on and does not include brunch access. Sponsors - One ad is included in your package.
Businesses, organizations, alumni classes, and community supporters are invited to promote their message in the Magnolia Spring Brunch program.
Ad specifications and submission instructions will be emailed after purchase.
Note: This is an add-on and does not include brunch access. Sponsors - One ad is included in your package.
Businesses, organizations, alumni classes, and community supporters are invited to promote their message in the Magnolia Spring Brunch program.
Ad specifications and submission instructions will be emailed after purchase.
Note: This is an add-on and does not include brunch access. Sponsors - One ad is included in your package.
$
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