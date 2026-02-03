South Baldwin Newcomers Club Inc

Magnolia Charity Gala

1930 W 2nd St

Gulf Shores, AL 36542, USA

Gala Ticket
$48
Early Bird Ticket
$40
Available until Feb 23
Presenting Sponsor
$5,000

• Presenting Sponsor receives recognition on all event signage and digital materials

• Logo displayed prominently on-stage backdrop

• Recognition from stage during opening and closing remarks

• Opportunity to serve as Event MC and make a toast

• Opportunity to make the official “toast to the coast”

• Logo placement and recognition on event website and social media

• Ten complimentary event & drink tickets

Spotlight Sponsor
$3,500

• Logo displayed on the step & repeat photo backdrop where guests take photos

• Recognition on event signage, event website and social media

• Opportunity for branding at the photo area (props, logo lighting, or banner)

• Mention in post-event photo gallery and social media highlights

• Eight complimentary event & drink tickets

Band Sponsor
$2,500

• Logo banner displayed at band stage

• Recognition on event signage, event website and social media

• Opportunity to introduce and meet the band, with photo opportunity

• Six complimentary event & drink tickets

Coastal Charmer
$1,500

$2,500 or In-Kind Donation Valued at $2,500+

• Recognition on event signage and social media

• Logo displayed on main event screens and promotional materials

• Recognition during event announcements

• Recognition on event website

• Four complimentary event & drink tickets

• In-kind sponsors will receive the same benefits for goods or services valued at $2,500 or more

(e.g., food, beverage, service, décor, printing, or entertainment).

Friend of the Coast
$550

• Name listed on event signage

• Promoted on social media

• Two complimentary event & drink tickets

