Magnolia Charity Gala

About this event
• Presenting Sponsor receives recognition on all event signage and digital materials
• Logo displayed prominently on-stage backdrop
• Recognition from stage during opening and closing remarks
• Opportunity to serve as Event MC and make a toast
• Opportunity to make the official “toast to the coast”
• Logo placement and recognition on event website and social media
• Ten complimentary event & drink tickets
• Logo displayed on the step & repeat photo backdrop where guests take photos
• Recognition on event signage, event website and social media
• Opportunity for branding at the photo area (props, logo lighting, or banner)
• Mention in post-event photo gallery and social media highlights
• Eight complimentary event & drink tickets
• Logo banner displayed at band stage
• Recognition on event signage, event website and social media
• Opportunity to introduce and meet the band, with photo opportunity
• Six complimentary event & drink tickets
$2,500 or In-Kind Donation Valued at $2,500+
• Recognition on event signage and social media
• Logo displayed on main event screens and promotional materials
• Recognition during event announcements
• Recognition on event website
• Four complimentary event & drink tickets
• In-kind sponsors will receive the same benefits for goods or services valued at $2,500 or more
(e.g., food, beverage, service, décor, printing, or entertainment).
• Name listed on event signage
• Promoted on social media
• Two complimentary event & drink tickets
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!