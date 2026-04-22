Magnolia Gardens Fairy Garden

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About this event
General admission is $15 per homeschool student and includes the Nature Train, garden access, six miles of walking trails, the Fairies & Flowers exhibit, and the Wildlife Center. SHEEP teachers and coordinators receive complimentary admission.
You are welcome to picnic on the grounds, and we have a covered area available should it rain during lunch.
Please note that the Wildlife Boat tour is an additional $8 per person, which includes teachers and counselors.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!