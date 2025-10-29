Magnolia Middle School PTO Holiday Bingo

Joppatowne, MD 21085, USA
Includes everything you need for a full night of fun:
(At The Door: $32)
Perfect for families, friends, or co-workers who want to play together!
Includes 8 full Bingo Bundles (each with a Bingo Booklet, Special Games, and Single Game Card).
Save money and reserve your group’s table in advance!
Only available online!
Want to boost your odds?
Grab an Extra Bingo Booklet for just $25 — you’ll get 6 cards - 20 sheet book and double (or triple!) your chances to shout BINGO!
You’ll get 3 cards - 5 sheets
Includes 1 card
Are you A PTO Member?
Includes 1 card for 1 exclusive members-only game. A special thank-you round just for our PTO members — your support helps make events like this possible!
Classic bingo daubers to mark your cards with ease. Available for purchase at the event or during preorders while supplies last.
Includes 1 slice of pizza, 1 soda, and 1 bag of chips. Perfect for a quick and easy dinner during Bingo Night!
Perfect for families or groups! Enjoy a fresh, hot whole pizza to share during Bingo Night. Available by preorder or while supplies last at the event.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing