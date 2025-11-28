Magnolia Middle School PTO's Holiday Bingo & Raffle 2025

Hosted by
About this raffle
1 yr membership - wash what you want, when you want. One wash per day.
Donated by Your Best Hair by Christie
Hair Care products $100 value
Donated by Your Best Hair by Christie
Makeup products $200 value
Donated by Your Best Hair by Christie
wall outlet Scentsy wax burner
1 wax brick and a hanging air freshener
Amanda Gallaghers donated a swag basket with whitening strips, colour correcto, sweatshirt and more. Plus a $1000 of braces coupon (new patient)
$50 gift certificate for Chef Alaina’s take home dinners - new menu weekly
Massage or facial at Aruba Sun and Spa
Car pass for 5!
Donated by Boys and Girls Club Edgewood
Donated by Breakout Games
Donated by Brittany Thompson
Donated by Byrds Nest Photography
Diamond Package with 20 digital images
$200 value
Donated by Bunkers Workshop
$80 value
Donated by C&D Tax Services
Donated By Chungs Martial Arts in Bel Air
Holiday Wreath donated by Cindy Swigart
$50 towards custom shirts
Donated by DeAnna's Workout World
1 month of unlimited group classes plus a bonus $10 gift card to target!
Swag and discounted registration
Seahawks Swag
Concrete porch goose with Christmas Tree outfit, hulk arms and sunglasses. Donated by Happy Dad Designs
Donated by Happy Dad Designs
Donated by HoneyCombs Sweet Treats
$55 value
With skate rental
in DC
Donated by Kids First Swim
Donated by the admin team
Donated by the nurses
Donated by our Career Coach
Donated by family engagement
$55 value - class pass is for up to 3 people
Donated by the Sanders & McCormick Family
Donated by Melanie Shaver
$40 value
Star Wars bobble head, xl tee, hat and shopping bag
Donated by Sugar Bloom Sweets
$65 value
Ages 4 and donated by River & Trail Outfitters
$180 value
Donated by Something Rustic
$100 value donated by Southern Sol Shoppe (no alcohol included)
Donated by Stotler Chiropractic
Donated by Susquehanna Spine and Regab
12/20 at 8pm
Donated by the Star Centre in Havre de Grace
Tuesday - Thursday show
Donated by Turnball and Brockmeyer Law Group
Donated by Valentines Valuables
$27 value
$3500 value - gutter cleaning and guard install by Atlas Exteriors
Donated by the Shuttlesworth Family
gift certificate good for (1) 5-Class Pack of Yoga or Qigong OR (3) Sound Bath sessions
Skateboarding group lesson
Edgewood graduate Richard Chizmar‘s
Widow‘s Point
Memorials
Gwendy’s Magic Feather
Gwendy‘s Final Task by Chizmar and Stephen King
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!