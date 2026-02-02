Hosted by

Magnolia Park PTO

About this raffle

Magnolia Park PTO's Spaghetti Dinner Raffle 2026

1 chance of winning Bike
$5

Royal Baby Freestyle 18'' Bike with Kickstand and Water Bottle.

5 Chances of Winning Bike
$20

1 Chance of Winning Yeti Cooler
$10

YETI Roadie 24 Hard Cooler

5 Chances of Winning Yeti Cooler
$40

1 Chance for Harrah's Package
$12

1 Night stay at Harrah's Gulf Coast & $150.00 property comps, which can be used for property food and beverage, and/or at the Bellissimo Spa.

5 Chances for Harrah's Package
$50

1 Chance for C.Q. Skin and Wellness Hydrafacial Package
$12

Deluxe Hyrdafacial-Dermaplane Service ($290 value)

5 Chances for C.Q. Skin and Wellness Hydrafacial Package
$50

