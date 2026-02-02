Magnolia Park PTO's Spaghetti Dinner Raffle 2026

Hosted by
About this raffle
Royal Baby Freestyle 18'' Bike with Kickstand and Water Bottle.
Royal Baby Freestyle 18'' Bike with Kickstand and Water Bottle.
YETI Roadie 24 Hard Cooler
YETI Roadie 24 Hard Cooler
1 Night stay at Harrah's Gulf Coast & $150.00 property comps, which can be used for property food and beverage, and/or at the Bellissimo Spa.
1 Night stay at Harrah's Gulf Coast & $150.00 property comps, which can be used for property food and beverage, and/or at the Bellissimo Spa.
Deluxe Hyrdafacial-Dermaplane Service ($290 value)
Deluxe Hyrdafacial-Dermaplane Service ($290 value)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!