Magnolia Park's Annual Spaghetti Dinner 2026 Sale

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Tea or lemonade comes with dinner, but soda is available for pre-purchase.
Tea or lemonade comes with dinner, but bottled water is available for pre-purchase.
Royal Baby Freestyle 18'' Bike with Kickstand and Water Bottle.
Royal Baby Freestyle 18'' Bike with Kickstand and Water Bottle.
YETI Roadie 24 Hard Cooler
YETI Roadie 24 Hard Cooler
1 Chance for Harrah's Package $12
1 Night stay at Harrah's Gulf Coast & $150.00 property comps, which can be used for property food and beverage, and/or at the Bellissimo Spa.
1 Chance for Harrah's Package $12
1 Night stay at Harrah's Gulf Coast & $150.00 property comps, which can be used for property food and beverage, and/or at the Bellissimo Spa.
Deluxe Hyrdafacial-Dermaplane Service ($290 value)
Deluxe Hyrdafacial-Dermaplane Service ($290 value)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!