Magnolia Rose's Silent Auction

Starting bid
Pearl Necklace, Bracelet, & Earring set.
Starting bid
Genuine Leather Laptop Bag and Tablet Case
Valued at $160.
Starting bid
Be photographed by World Renowned Bradford in either his New York or Miami location. Package includes a 20" wall portrait on canvas with lavish artistry plus a one night stay at either the luxurious Opus Winchester or the ultra chic EAST Miami Hotel.
Starting bid
This unique piece of memorabilia is only available through the Dallas Cowboys office and is not commonly available to the general public. The 2022 collector's edition football is a limited print item and features the signatures of the entire Dallas Cowboys team.
Starting bid
Two pieces from the Brecken Geiman Jewelry Design collection. Golden Swallow pendant necklace - hand cut/ handcrafted from 20kt gold-filled metal, on 20kt gold-filled chain & Elemental Hoops -hand-crafted from 20 kt gold-filled wire
Total Retail $256.
Starting bid
Two pairs of earrings from The Jewelry Vault.
Starting bid
Framed Watercolor "Magic Bear" by local Visual Artist Kristie Cross -@krisscrossart
-Valued at $350
Starting bid
Two Train Tickets. - This train ride is historic, authentic and a spectacular trip to the past! An absolute delight for families – adults and kids alike! See wondrous sights of the mountains as you hop on a steam powered train in Cass, WV! Climb the lower slopes of Cheat Mountain along Leatherbark Creek. Stop at Whittaker Station, surrounded by green meadows and scenic countryside.
Starting bid
Enjoy a private Wine & Cheese Pairing for two in the privacy of your own home with Chef Tess.
Starting bid
You can choose a set selection of red, white, or seasonal wines. With your tasting, take home a complimentary King Family Vineyards Riedel glass. Package includes bottle of Crose' to get you started.
-Valued @ $125
Starting bid
One-hour session by Southern Willow Photography with photographer and horse enthusiast Abigail.
Valued at $165
Starting bid
One of a Kind Pottery by Artist and Instructor Helena Arouca. Helena's pieces are inspired by her work with flower arrangement in what is known as Ikebana, an ancient Japanese technique.
Starting bid
One lesson at Cool Breeze Stables. With over 40 years of horsemanship experience and coaching, instructor Debbie Crummett can take you to your desired level of riding, whether that be for pleasure or competition, with a dedication to the core foundations of riding.
Valued @ $75
Starting bid
Two Night Weekend Stay with Breakfast for Two.
Ideally located in the center of Old Town Alexandria, Virginia near the attractions of Washington, D. C. , this hotel features colonial charm with state-of-the-art facilities and services. Hilton Alexandria Old Town is adjacent to the King Street Metro and Amtrak railway station for easy travel to several points of interest. The George Washington Masonic Temple, Arlington National Cemetery, the Spy Museum are just a short ride away. Guests can work out in the fitness facility at Old Town Alexandria Hilton. King Street Tavern serves American cuisine for breakfast, lunch and dinner. A full-service Starbucks is also available in the lobby.
Valued @ $500
Starting bid
2 Tickets to the Creation Museum. The state-of-the-art Creation Museum allows you to venture through biblical history, stunning exhibits, botanical gardens, planetarium, zoo, zip line adventure course, and much more. Valued @ $114
There is a $15 parking fee not included.
Starting bid
Two unlimited rides + ropes course wristbands. The Island in Pigeon Forge is your Smoky Mountain destination to Eat, Shop, Play and Stay in the heart of Pigeon Forge. Experience live music, fun attractions, unique shopping and the best dining options.
Starting bid
4 tickets to Dinosaur Kingdom. Experience a wooded, walking adventure of the wildest, weirdest, craziest dinosaur park the Washington Post has called Amazing! Brilliant! Hilarious! This is definitely not your father’s dinosaur park! From the Creators of Foamhenge & Lexington’s Ghost Tour. Created by nationally known attraction builder and theme park designer Mark Cline whose work has been featured on The Discovery, Travel and Smithsonian Channels as well as on FOX, TBS and BBC Networks. His creations are also used by TV, movie and Rock Stars!
Starting bid
4 Activity Passes - Good for any of the following: Golf -18 holes of golf at Stoney Creek, Racquet Sports -an hour of outdoor court time, Ski - 1 day lift ticket, Tubing -One session of Summer or Winter Tubing at the Plunge, Lake Monocan -one daily admission and one water craft rental, Aquatics & Fitness Center -One day admission, Discovery Ridge Adventure Center: Discovery Pass - one day unlimited Rock Climbing wall, Bungee, Trampoline, Log Roller, Mini and Disc Golf, and one 3-lb bag of Mining Rough.
Certain blackout days apply.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Signed hockey puck from Dylan Mcllrath.
Dylan McIlrath is a Canadian professional ice hockey defenseman for the Washington Capitals of the National Hockey League. He played junior ice hockey for the Moose Jaw Warriors of the Western Hockey League (WHL) and was drafted by the New York Rangers, 10th overall at the 2010 NHL entry draft.
Starting bid
Shelby Swag for the car enthusiast. Package includes Shelby Vodka, hat, tumbler, and cocktail shaker. Be prepared for the next classic car show.
Starting bid
This package includes $120 gift certificate for grooming from What The Fluff located at The Mine Branch Dog Ranch as well as some puppy swag.
Starting bid
Baltimore Orioles Swag, including a Gunnar Anderson bobblehead, hat, stickers, and an XL t-shirt.
Starting bid
Starting bid
$50 Gift Certificate for nail services at Asian Nails located in Harrisonburg. Go On....You deserve it!
Starting bid
Dinner for 4 ($120 certificate) at Royal India Palace, we bring the rich flavors and warm hospitality of India to the heart of Waynesboro. Our restaurant is a celebration of traditional indian cuisine, offering a menu full of bold spices, authentic recipes, and comforting dishes made with love and care. Whether you are craving creamy butter chicken, aromatic briyani, sizzling tandoori, hearty vegeterian option, or indo-chinese fusion, you will find a delicious experience waiting here.
Starting bid
Dinner for 4 (gift certificate $120). Mexican cuisine, drinks, and live music.
Starting bid
Custom Handmade 3 foot long Wooden Bench.
Starting bid
Two tickets to see the Vienna Boys Choir Holiday Show at The Paramount Theatre.
The Paramount Theater is a performing arts venue located in Charlottesville, VA. It originally opened in 1931 as a movie theater but closed until 1974 and remained that way until it was reopened by a group of community members who began raising funds for its restoration and expansion. It reopened in 2004. It is currently operated by a non-profit organization and has a capacity of 1,100.
Starting bid
Squier Stratocaster Electric Guitar and Amp.
