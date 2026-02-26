Geneva Academy, Inc

Hosted by

Geneva Academy, Inc

About this event

Magnolias By Moonlight

3501 Forsythe Avenue

Singular Admission Ticket
$65

Enjoy the full program with access to all main event activities.

Couple's Ticket
$120
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Enjoy the full program for two with access to all main event activities.

Whole Table
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Enjoy the whole program for a table of eight with access to all main event activities.

The Rose Package
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Enjoy the whole program for a table of eight with access to all main event activities. This package also includes the sponsoring company's logo in event marketing materials, early access to both auction and raffle prizes (1 week prior to the event), 5 raffle tickets, and 2 free bottomless commemorative wine glasses provided for the evening of the event.

The Azalea Package
$1,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Enjoy the whole program for a table of eight with access to all main event activities. This package also includes the sponsoring company's logo in event marketing materials, early access to both auction and raffle prizes (1 week prior to the event), 5 raffle tickets, and 4 free bottomless commemorative wine glasses provided for the evening of the event.

The Magnolia Package
$1,750

6 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

Enjoy the whole program for two tables of eight with access to all main event activities. This package also includes the sponsoring company's logo in event marketing materials, a sponsorship shout-out at the event, early access to both auction and raffle prizes (1 week prior to the event), 10 raffle tickets, 3 free whiskey and wine draws at the event, and 8 free bottomless commemorative wine glasses provided for the evening of the event.

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