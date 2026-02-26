Magnolias By Moonlight

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Enjoy the full program with access to all main event activities.
Enjoy the full program for two with access to all main event activities.
Enjoy the whole program for a table of eight with access to all main event activities.
Enjoy the whole program for a table of eight with access to all main event activities. This package also includes the sponsoring company's logo in event marketing materials, early access to both auction and raffle prizes (1 week prior to the event), 5 raffle tickets, and 2 free bottomless commemorative wine glasses provided for the evening of the event.
Enjoy the whole program for a table of eight with access to all main event activities. This package also includes the sponsoring company's logo in event marketing materials, early access to both auction and raffle prizes (1 week prior to the event), 5 raffle tickets, and 4 free bottomless commemorative wine glasses provided for the evening of the event.
6 left!
Enjoy the whole program for two tables of eight with access to all main event activities. This package also includes the sponsoring company's logo in event marketing materials, a sponsorship shout-out at the event, early access to both auction and raffle prizes (1 week prior to the event), 10 raffle tickets, 3 free whiskey and wine draws at the event, and 8 free bottomless commemorative wine glasses provided for the evening of the event.
$
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