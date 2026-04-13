Geneva Academy, Inc

Hosted by

Geneva Academy, Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Magnolias By Moonlight: Silent Auction

Pick-up location

3501 Forsythe Ave, Monroe, LA 71201, USA

Prim and Proper Beauty Packet item
Prim and Proper Beauty Packet
$100

Starting bid

Hoping to surprise your beloved? This is the packet that's sure to make her feel appreciated! With a $100 gift certificate to Merritt Hair, teeth whitening trays, and a water pick for home, this lot will surely help the lady of the house to feel refreshed.

Four Strand Pearl Necklace by BEAD Attitudes item
Four Strand Pearl Necklace by BEAD Attitudes
$200

Starting bid

This lovely piece is sure to please! With white 4 mm pearls and randomly spaced 2 mm Swarovski crystals, this necklace would surely stand out on any occasion. The findings that edge the piece are sterling silver and Hill Tribe. The extension chain has a swivel lobster connector for easy on and off.

A Maker's Dream Art Gift Package item
A Maker's Dream Art Gift Package
$100

Starting bid

This basket boasts a variety of fun trinkets for the lady in your life that loves to make everything just a little bit more lovely. With a beginner's needlepoint kit, a journal, small sticky notes, handmade clay earrings, a handmade bar of soap, a clean ingredients vegan nail polish, a gift certificate for $25 to The Makery and a 1-hour art lesson for 4 children with the talented Bethany Wilkins, this basket provides an overabundance of artistic fun.

Christmas is Coming! item
Christmas is Coming!
$200

Starting bid

Enjoy this year's holiday festivities with a Christmas Mini Family Photography session with the wonderful Jennifer Lizenby Photography and a $100 gift certificate to the drive through Christmas light park Candy Cane Lane!

Landry Vineyards: Overnight Tasting and Tour Package item
Landry Vineyards: Overnight Tasting and Tour Package
$250

Starting bid

This package includes an overnight stay for two in Landry Vineyards Cottage #3 that overlooks the 12 acre vineyard, an owner-led tour of the vineyards and two wine tastings selecting from the 30 different Landry Vineyards wines.

Shootin' Down South item
Shootin' Down South
$150

Starting bid

This package provides two perfect afternoons for the outdoorsy gentleman. Enjoy 2x 1-hour skeet shooting lessons with covered range fees and a flat of shotgun shells courtesy of local professional Graham Webb.

Mary Kay Gift Basket item
Mary Kay Gift Basket
$200

Starting bid

Enjoy the luxuries of this Mary Kay Gift basket featuring over $550 of high quality products and services! The basket includes a complete skincare and makeup starter kit (brushes, skin creams, sunscreens, towel, carrier case, and so much more) as well as a personalized Mary Kay makeover for the winner and ten of her friends. Don't miss out on this excellent package!

Luxury Staycation item
Luxury Staycation
$400

Starting bid

Need an overnight away? Have family coming to town and hoping to show them the best of what Monroe has to offer? Enjoy a one night stay at the lovely and luxurious Hotel Monroe with a $50 gift certificate for dinner at their in-house restaurant, Heirloom and a bottle of Buehler Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon. Located in downtown Monroe, the Hotel provides its guests with amazing access to local coffee shops, restaurants, and activities.

Smith & Wesson M&P15-22 with a 4MOA Red/Green Dot item
Smith & Wesson M&P15-22 with a 4MOA Red/Green Dot
$450

Starting bid

Whether new to shooting or looking for a budget-friendly plinker, this M&P15 has you covered! Featuring a 25-round detachable magazine, a Magpul M-LOK handguard and a 4MOA Green/Red Dot Optic setup, this rifle is ready out of the box to patrol property lines or for a range day out with the family.

BOSS25 Semi-automatic Shotgun item
BOSS25 Semi-automatic Shotgun
$400

Starting bid

Enjoy the versatility and ergonomic design of this semi-automatic shotgun from Citadel Arms! The BOSS25 boasts an 18.75" barrel with a smooth matte black finish. This 8 lb 5+1 capacity shotgun has you covered from the range to the dove fields and would pair excellently with our Shootin' Down South package!

Fun in the Sun Summer Party Package item
Fun in the Sun Summer Party Package
$500

Starting bid

Enjoy a private 10-person party at SURGE entertainment in West Monroe with food, pre-loaded arcade game cards, and access to all Extreme attractions including their Ropes Course, Ninja Course, Rock Climbing Walls, and Soft Play. This package also includes a month of private swim lessons (4 weekly lessons) to be redeemed this summer with Maddie Cassidy of Swimplicity Swim School.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!