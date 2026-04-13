Magnolias By Moonlight: Silent Auction

Need an overnight away? Have family coming to town and hoping to show them the best of what Monroe has to offer? Enjoy a one night stay at the lovely and luxurious Hotel Monroe with a $50 gift certificate for dinner at their in-house restaurant, Heirloom and a bottle of Buehler Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon. Located in downtown Monroe, the Hotel provides its guests with amazing access to local coffee shops, restaurants, and activities.