Magshimey Herut North America Online Shop

Navy Herutnik T-shirt item
Navy Herutnik T-shirt
$25

Jerzee Dri-power t-shirt. 50% Cotton, 50% Polyester. Available in sizes Medium, Large, XL, and 2XL.

Grey Hoodie Sweatshirt item
Grey Hoodie Sweatshirt
$36

Jerzee Nublend. Made of 50% Cotton & 50% Polyester. Kangaroo pouch. Available in Medium, Large, XL, 2XL and 3XL. Limited quantity.

Unapologetically Zionist Drawstring Bag item
Unapologetically Zionist Drawstring Bag
$8

Navy in color. Measures 14 inches wide by 18 inches tall.

Navy Unapologetically Zionist Ball Cap item
Navy Unapologetically Zionist Ball Cap
$18

One size. Velcro adjustment strap.

Tan Unapologetically Zionist Ball Cap
$18

One size, Velcro adjustment strap.

Navy Unapologetically Zionist Notebook
$8

6 X 8.5 inches in size. Has stretch band for securing.

Embroidered Patch item
Embroidered Patch
$7

Measures 3 inches across. Can be sewn or ironed on jackets, shirts, etc. Spend $75 and get this patch for FREE. Limited quantity.

16 Ounce Travel Mug
$12

Hand wash only. Not microwavable. Pop on lid with drink hole.

Stainless 16 Ounce Travel Mug
$18

Hand wash only. Not microwaveable. Screw on lid.

Tan Notebook with attached pen item
Tan Notebook with attached pen
$6

Measures 4.5 inches X 7 inches. Lined.

Recycled Paper.

Shipping Fees
$10

Select this item if you would like us to ship your merchandise. We ship by USPS. Shipped within 2-3 days from day of purchase.

