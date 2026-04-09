Temple Hillel B'nai Torah

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Temple Hillel B'nai Torah

About this event

Mah Jongg Invitational

120 Corey St

West Roxbury, MA 02132, USA

Early Bird Mah Jongg Tournament - Bring NMJL Card
$85
Available until May 15

A seat at the table for the Mah Jongg Invitational.


Please bring your 2026 NMJL card. A limited number will be available for purchase if needed.

Early Bird/EAST Mah Jongg Tournament - Bring Set & NMJL Card
$85
Available until May 15

If you sign up as EAST you MUST bring your own standard American Mah Jongg set in ivory or white. You will sit at the table with your set for the whole day.


This ticket gets you a seat at the table for the Mah Jongg Invitational and an extra raffle ticket.


Please bring your American Mah Jongg Set AND 2026 NMJL card. A limited number of cards will be available for purchase if needed.

Mah Jongg Tournament - Bring NMJL Card
$95

A seat at the table for the Mah Jongg Invitational.


Please bring your 2026 NMJL card. A limited number will be available for purchase if needed.

EAST Mah Jongg Tournament - Bring Set & NMJL Card
$95

If you sign up as EAST you MUST bring your own standard American Mah Jongg set in ivory or white. You will sit at the table with your set for the whole day.


This ticket gets you a seat at the table for the Mah Jongg Invitational and an extra raffle ticket.


Please bring your American Mah Jongg Set AND 2026 NMJL card. A limited number of cards will be available for purchase if needed.

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