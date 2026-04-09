If you sign up as EAST you MUST bring your own standard American Mah Jongg set in ivory or white. You will sit at the table with your set for the whole day.





This ticket gets you a seat at the table for the Mah Jongg Invitational and an extra raffle ticket.





Please bring your American Mah Jongg Set AND 2026 NMJL card. A limited number of cards will be available for purchase if needed.