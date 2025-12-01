Mah Jongg tournament at Temple Beth Shalom of the West Valley on Jan.6

Enjoy the Mah Jongg tournamenet at Temple Beth Shalom of the West Valley. The $40 registration fee includes a continental breakfast and for lunch there will be a salad bar and dessert. One raffle ticket also will be provided. CASH Prizes will be awarded to 1st, 2nd & 3rd place winners. Please let us know if you are bringing a set. The registration deadline is Dec. 30. For more information, contact the Temple office at 623.977.3240 or [email protected] .