Mah Jongg tournament at Temple Beth Shalom of the West Valley on Jan.6

12202 N 101st Ave

Sun City, AZ 85351, USA

Registration Fee
$40

Enjoy the Mah Jongg tournamenet at Temple Beth Shalom of the West Valley.  The $40 registration fee includes a continental breakfast and for lunch there will be a salad bar and dessert. One raffle ticket also will be provided.  CASH Prizes will be awarded to 1st, 2nd & 3rd place winners. Please let us know if you are bringing a set.  The registration deadline is Dec. 30. For more information, contact the Temple office at 623.977.3240 or [email protected].

