Mahai One-Day Retreat

Reset your system with cleansing juices, breathwork, and an herbal tea bath or ice bath ritual. Perfect for anyone craving renewal after days of indulgence at sea.
What's Included:
Move, breathe, and restore. Begin with a guided yoga practice overlooking the turquoise water, enjoy a nourishing plant-based lunch, and unwind with a healing treatment of your choice.
What's Included:
Sink into stillness with massage, meditation, and a slow lunch under the palms. This is your day to simply be — surrounded by beauty and calm.
What's Included:
Our signature full immersion. Includes both the ice bath and tea bath ritual, two treatments, a guided workshop, and extended time to explore, swim, or simply rest in paradise.
What's Included:
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing