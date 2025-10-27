Mahai One-Day Retreat

6-Hour Detox
$220

Reset your system with cleansing juices, breathwork, and an herbal tea bath or ice bath ritual. Perfect for anyone craving renewal after days of indulgence at sea.

What's Included:

  • Round Trip Transportation to and from the Port
  • All Day Coconut Water from our Coconut Trees
  • Light Breakfast - Detoxifying Fruits and Smoothies
  • Series of 8 detoxifying juices / ginger turmeric shots / herbal teas throughout the day.
  • Light Morning Yoga Class focused on digestive motility.
  • 40-minute Massage
  • Gentle Ayurvedic Lunch
  • Pool / Ocean / Hammock time
  • Ice Bath
  • Departure Snack  & Followup Guide
Yoga Lifestyle Day
$190

Move, breathe, and restore. Begin with a guided yoga practice overlooking the turquoise water, enjoy a nourishing plant-based lunch, and unwind with a healing treatment of your choice.

What's Included:

  • Round Trip Transportation to and from the Port
  • Breakfast
  • Light Morning Yoga Class.
  • Ice Bath
  • Pool / Ocean / Hammock Time
  • Delicious Local-Inspired Vegetarian Lunch
  • Breath Workshop
  • 40-Minute Massage
  • Departure Snack / Juice
Relax and Renew Day
$230

Sink into stillness with massage, meditation, and a slow lunch under the palms. This is your day to simply be — surrounded by beauty and calm.

What's Included:

  • Round Trip Transportation to and from the Port
  • Breakfast
  • Ocean-Front Tea Bath (1.5 hour herbal soak)
  • Delicious Local-Inspired Vegetarian Lunch
  • Pool / Ocean / Hammock Time
  • 60-Minute Massage
  • Departure Snack / Juice
The Mahai Experience
$220

Our signature full immersion. Includes both the ice bath and tea bath ritual, two treatments, a guided workshop, and extended time to explore, swim, or simply rest in paradise.

What's Included:

  • Round Trip Transportation to and from the Port
  • Yoga Class
  • Breakfast
  • 30-minute Bio-frequency treatment
  • Ice Bath
  • Delicious Local-Inspired Vegetarian Lunch
  • Pool / Ocean / Hammock Time
  • Ocean-Front Tea Bath (1.5 hour herbal soak)
  • 30-minute massage
  • Departure Snack / Juice

