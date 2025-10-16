Mahamudra Lojong Practice Circle

Hosted by
About this event
Your enhanced dana offering for ONE SESSION helps to support our teachers and fund the costs of this program, as well as contributing to the Prajna Fire scholarship fund for those unable to attend without financial assistance
Your enhanced dana offering for ONE SESSION helps to support our teachers and fund the costs of this program
With gratitude to Prajna Fire benefactors that make this dana offering level possible for those unable to attend without assistance.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!