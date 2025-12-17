MAHASHIVRATRI - RUDRABHISHEK POOJA : Ritual Participants Ticket

Registration: Advance registration is required to participate in these traditional Vaidik Pooja/rituals.

Requirements for Personal Pooja: Participants wishing to perform rituals seated on the floor must bring: Shivling (with Nagdev), Ganesh, Nandi, Kashyap (kachabo), Parvati Murti, Navagraha Yantra, Jaladhari, 2 Kalash, 4 plates, 2 cups/spoons (copper preferred), coconut, flowers, 10 Nagarvel pan, and a personal Asana. All other necessary Pooja Samagri (materials) will be provided by the organizers.

General Participation: Those without these items are welcome to attend and perform Abhishek on the Shivling.