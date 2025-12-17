Jay Mahadev Brahmin Org

Hosted by

Jay Mahadev Brahmin Org

About this event

MAHASHIVRATRI - RUDRABHISHEK POOJA : Ritual Participants Ticket

7 Progress St

Edison, NJ 08820, USA

Personal Ritual Ticket
Pay what you can
  • Registration: Advance registration is required to participate in these traditional Vaidik Pooja/rituals.
  • Requirements for Personal Pooja: Participants wishing to perform rituals seated on the floor must bring: Shivling (with Nagdev), Ganesh, Nandi, Kashyap (kachabo), Parvati Murti, Navagraha Yantra, Jaladhari, 2 Kalash, 4 plates, 2 cups/spoons (copper preferred), coconut, flowers, 10 Nagarvel pan, and a personal Asana. All other necessary Pooja Samagri (materials) will be provided by the organizers.
  • General Participation: Those without these items are welcome to attend and perform Abhishek on the Shivling.
  • Event Schedule: Includes Ganesh Pooja, Punyah Vachanam, Navagraha Pooja, Shiv Parivar Pooja, Maha Abhishek, and Maha Aarati. Followed by Bhajans with Dr. Dhimantbhai & Ilaben Pandya, and Falahar Prasad will be distributed for takeaway after the Pooja.
Add a donation for Jay Mahadev Brahmin Org

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!