Mahashivratri Shiva Sankeerthana- General Admission

$20 – General Admission (Per Person)
Shiva Sankeerthana, a Mahashivaratri special devotional evening honoring Lord Shiva through Indian classical music and sacred artistic expression.
Experience a serene cultural gathering presented by Manollasini partner schools and community artists, and be part of a celebration rooted in bhakti, tradition, and community spirit.
📅 Sunday, February 15, 2026
⏰ 5:30 AM – 7:30 PM
📍Manollasini Studios
467 Old Short Hills Rd, Short Hills, NJ 07078
