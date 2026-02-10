Manollasini Inc.

Manollasini Inc.

Mahashivratri Shiva Sankeerthana- General Admission

$20 – General Admission (Per Person)

Shiva Sankeerthana, a Mahashivaratri special devotional evening honoring Lord Shiva through Indian classical music and sacred artistic expression.


Experience a serene cultural gathering presented by Manollasini partner schools and community artists, and be part of a celebration rooted in bhakti, tradition, and community spirit.

Event Details:

📅 Sunday, February 15, 2026

⏰ 5:30 AM – 7:30 PM

📍Manollasini Studios

467 Old Short Hills Rd, Short Hills, NJ 07078

