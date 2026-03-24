Mahibere Kidusan Coordinating Center in North America

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Mahibere Kidusan Coordinating Center in North America

About this shop

EOTC MK Campus Ministry Shop

Ethiopian Cross Tomb Scene Sweatshirt Amharic item
Ethiopian Cross Tomb Scene Sweatshirt Amharic item
Ethiopian Cross Tomb Scene Sweatshirt Amharic item
Ethiopian Cross Tomb Scene Sweatshirt Amharic
$37

This soft sweatshirt is available in a range of sizes and three versatile colors. Perfect for everyday comfort.

Sunrise Empty Tomb Cross | Easter Amharic Scripture item
Sunrise Empty Tomb Cross | Easter Amharic Scripture item
Sunrise Empty Tomb Cross | Easter Amharic Scripture item
Sunrise Empty Tomb Cross | Easter Amharic Scripture
$37

This soft sweatshirt is available in a range of sizes and three versatile colors. Perfect for everyday comfort.

Ethiopian Cross Tomb Scene Luke 24:5-6 Sweatshirt | Amharic item
Ethiopian Cross Tomb Scene Luke 24:5-6 Sweatshirt | Amharic item
Ethiopian Cross Tomb Scene Luke 24:5-6 Sweatshirt | Amharic item
Ethiopian Cross Tomb Scene Luke 24:5-6 Sweatshirt | Amharic
$37

This soft sweatshirt is available in a range of sizes and three versatile colors. Perfect for everyday comfort.

Criss John 15:13 | English verse item
Criss John 15:13 | English verse item
Criss John 15:13 | English verse item
Criss John 15:13 | English verse
$37

This soft sweatshirt is available in a range of sizes and three versatile colors. Perfect for everyday comfort.

Kids MK T-Shirt item
Kids MK T-Shirt item
Kids MK T-Shirt item
Kids MK T-Shirt
$20

This soft sweatshirt is available in a range of sizes and three versatile colors. Perfect for everyday comfort.

Kids Ethiopian Cross Tomb Scene Amharic T-Shirt item
Kids Ethiopian Cross Tomb Scene Amharic T-Shirt item
Kids Ethiopian Cross Tomb Scene Amharic T-Shirt item
Kids Ethiopian Cross Tomb Scene Amharic T-Shirt
$20

This soft sweatshirt is available in a range of sizes and three versatile colors. Perfect for everyday comfort.

sweatshirt Psalm 34:1 | English verse item
sweatshirt Psalm 34:1 | English verse item
sweatshirt Psalm 34:1 | English verse item
sweatshirt Psalm 34:1 | English verse
$37

This soft sweatshirt is available in a range of sizes and three versatile colors. Perfect for everyday comfort.

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