Mahj 4 A Cause 2025

Hosted by
About this event
$25 for 1 entry for the Big Joker raffle prize - A set of The Mahjong Line Botanical tiles in Petal Pink, The Mahjong Line navy wooden racks, and The Mahjong Line Lilac Mat - valued at $600. Purchase 1 or 2 or 50, there is no limit and you don’t have to be present to win! Good luck!
Name recognition on event signage, social media shout-outs, Doors Of Hope newsletter shout-out, reserved table with 4 tickets(optional), and 8 raffle tickets. *please email [email protected] and let us know how many of your tickets you would like 0-4.
Name recognition on event signage, social media shout-outs, reserved table with 4 tickets (optional), and 4 raffle tickets * please email [email protected] and let us know how many of your tickets you would like 0-4.
Sponsored mahjong table at event, with business logo and/or signage, reserved table with 4 tickets (optional), guaranteed seats together, and 2 raffle tickets. * please email [email protected] and let us know how many of your tickets you would like 0-4.
Kong= 4 of a kind! A table for you and your 3 friends. 4 tickets with guaranteed seats together and 2 raffle tickets.
Come solo or with a friend and we will seat you with like skilled players. $75 individual Mahjong play tickets
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!