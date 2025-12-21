Mahj 4 A Cause 2026

Because it's Year TWO... that means TWO amazing raffles!🀄️✨





Raffle will include

•﻿A set of Palm Spring Tile from The Mahjong Line

•﻿A Green Toile Game Mat from The Mahjong Line

•﻿4 The Mahjong Line Playing Racks and Pushers

•﻿4 Bia Cards - so you are ready to play!

Retail value of $685





The winner for this Raffle will be drawn at the Evening event, YOU DO NOT have to be present to win!! GOOD LUCK!