Mahj 4 A Cause 2026

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About this event
This ticket is for one seat at a table for the EVENING session. You will be placed at an Open table with no guarantee of table assignment.
Check in at 6:00
Event play 6:30 -9:00
This ticket ensures 2 seats together at a table for the EVENING session.
Check in at 6:00
Event play 6:30 -9:00
This ticket ensures 4 seats together at a table for the EVENING session.
Check in at 6:00
Event play 6:30 -9:00
Because it’s Year TWO… that means TWO amazing raffles! 🀄️✨
Raffle will include:
• A set of Palm Springs Tiles from The Mahjong Line
• Green Toile Game Mat from The Mahjong Line
• 4 The Mahjong Line Playing Racks and Pushers
• 4 Big Cards — so you’re completely ready to play!
Total retail value of $685
The winner for this RAFFLE will be drawn at the Daytime event, YOU DO NOT have to be present to win!! GOOD LUCK!
Because it's Year TWO... that means TWO amazing raffles!🀄️✨
Raffle will include
•A set of Palm Spring Tile from The Mahjong Line
•A Green Toile Game Mat from The Mahjong Line
•4 The Mahjong Line Playing Racks and Pushers
•4 Bia Cards - so you are ready to play!
Retail value of $685
The winner for this Raffle will be drawn at the Evening event, YOU DO NOT have to be present to win!! GOOD LUCK!
5 Raffle tickets for $100 - best raffle deal!!
Because it’s Year TWO… that means TWO amazing raffles! 🀄️✨
Raffle will include:
• A set of Palm Springs Tiles from The Mahjong Line
• Green Toile Game Mat from The Mahjong Line
• 4 The Mahjong Line Playing Racks and Pushers
• 4 Big Cards — so you’re completely ready to play!
Total retail value of $685
The winner from this RAFFLE will be drawn at the Daytime event, YOU DO NOT have to be present to win!! GOOD LUCK!
5 Raffle tickets for $100 - best raffle deal!!
Because it's Year TWO... that means TWO amazing raffles!🀄️✨
Raffle will include:
•A set of Palm Spring Tile from The Mahjong Line
•A Green Toile Game Mat from The Mahjong Line
•4 The Mahjong Line Playing Racks and Pushers
•4 Bia Cards - so you are ready to play!
Retail value of $685
The winner for this Raffle will be drawn at the Evening event, YOU DO NOT have to be present to win!! GOOD LUCK!
2 Reserved Tables for 8 Players in Evening Play
Individual Instagram Shoutout with Logo
2 Bottles of Bubbles
8 Raffle Tickets
Logo on Table Signage
Prominent Logo on Event Signage
Reserved Table for 4 Players in Evening Play
Individual Instagram Shoutout with Logo
Bottle of Bubbles
4 Raffle Tickets
Logo on Table Signage
Logo on Event Signage
Reserved Table for 4 Players in Evening Play
Group Instagram Shoutout with Logo
Bottle of Bubbles
2 Raffle Tickets
Logo on Table Signage
Small Logo on Event Signage
Reserved Table for 4 Players In Evenings Play
Group Instagram Shoutout
Name on Table Signage
Name on Event Signage
This ticket is for one seat at a table for the DAYTIME session. You will be placed at an Open table with no guarantee of table assignment.
Check in 11:30
Event play 12:00 - 2:30
This ticket ensures 2 seats together at a table for the
DAYTIME session.
Check in 11:30
Event play 12:00 - 2:30
This ticket ensures 4 seats together at a table for the
DAYTIME session.
Check in 11:30
Event play 12:00 - 2:30
$
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