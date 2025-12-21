Doors of Hope

Hosted by

Doors of Hope

About this event

Mahj 4 A Cause 2026

400 N Lamar Blvd

Oxford, MS 38655, USA

SINGLE Evening Play Ticket
$75

This ticket is for one seat at a table for the EVENING session. You will be placed at an Open table with no guarantee of table assignment.

Check in at 6:00

Event play 6:30 -9:00

PAIR 2 Seats at Evening Play
$200

This ticket ensures 2 seats together at a table for the EVENING session.

Check in at 6:00

Event play 6:30 -9:00

KONG 4 Seats at Evening Play
$400

This ticket ensures 4 seats together at a table for the EVENING session.

Check in at 6:00

Event play 6:30 -9:00

Single RAFFLE Ticket (daytime draw)
$25

Because it’s Year TWO… that means TWO amazing raffles! 🀄️✨


Raffle will include:

• A set of Palm Springs Tiles from The Mahjong Line

• Green Toile Game Mat from The Mahjong Line

• ﻿4 The Mahjong Line Playing Racks and Pushers

• 4 Big Cards — so you’re completely ready to play!

Total retail value of $685


The winner for this RAFFLE will be drawn at the Daytime event, YOU DO NOT have to be present to win!! GOOD LUCK!

Single RAFFLE Ticket (evening draw)
$25

Because it's Year TWO... that means TWO amazing raffles!🀄️✨


Raffle will include

•﻿A set of Palm Spring Tile from The Mahjong Line

•﻿A Green Toile Game Mat from The Mahjong Line

•﻿4 The Mahjong Line Playing Racks and Pushers

•﻿4 Bia Cards - so you are ready to play!

Retail value of $685


The winner for this Raffle will be drawn at the Evening event, YOU DO NOT have to be present to win!! GOOD LUCK!

Quints RAFFLE Bundle (daytime draw)
$100

5 Raffle tickets for $100 - best raffle deal!!


Because it’s Year TWO… that means TWO amazing raffles! 🀄️✨


Raffle will include:

• A set of Palm Springs Tiles from The Mahjong Line

• Green Toile Game Mat from The Mahjong Line

• 4 The Mahjong Line Playing Racks and Pushers

• 4 Big Cards — so you’re completely ready to play!

Total retail value of $685


The winner from this RAFFLE will be drawn at the Daytime event, YOU DO NOT have to be present to win!! GOOD LUCK!

Quints RAFFLE Bundle (evening draw)
$100

5 Raffle tickets for $100 - best raffle deal!!


Because it's Year TWO... that means TWO amazing raffles!🀄️✨


Raffle will include:

•﻿A set of Palm Spring Tile from The Mahjong Line

•﻿A Green Toile Game Mat from The Mahjong Line

﻿•4 The Mahjong Line Playing Racks and Pushers

•﻿4 Bia Cards - so you are ready to play!

Retail value of $685


The winner for this Raffle will be drawn at the Evening event, YOU DO NOT have to be present to win!! GOOD LUCK!

BIG JOKER Sponsor
$2,500

2 Reserved Tables for 8 Players in Evening Play

Individual Instagram Shoutout with Logo

2 Bottles of Bubbles

8 Raffle Tickets

Logo on Table Signage

Prominent Logo on Event Signage

FLOWER Sponsor
$1,500

Reserved Table for 4 Players in Evening Play

Individual Instagram Shoutout with Logo

Bottle of Bubbles

4 Raffle Tickets

Logo on Table Signage

Logo on Event Signage

DRAGON Sponsor
$750

Reserved Table for 4 Players in Evening Play

Group Instagram Shoutout with Logo

Bottle of Bubbles

2 Raffle Tickets

Logo on Table Signage

Small Logo on Event Signage

NEWS Sponsor
$500

Reserved Table for 4 Players In Evenings Play

Group Instagram Shoutout

Name on Table Signage

Name on Event Signage

SINGLE DAYTIME Play Ticket
$75

This ticket is for one seat at a table for the DAYTIME session. You will be placed at an Open table with no guarantee of table assignment.

Check in 11:30

Event play 12:00 - 2:30

PAIR 2 Seats at DAYTIME Play
$200

This ticket ensures 2 seats together at a table for the

DAYTIME session.

Check in 11:30

Event play 12:00 - 2:30

KONG 4 Seats at DAYTIME Play
$400

This ticket ensures 4 seats together at a table for the

DAYTIME session.

Check in 11:30

Event play 12:00 - 2:30

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