Mahj & Mingle

Whether you are an experienced player or just looking to enjoy a casual game, this is the perfect opportunity to gather with friends, meet new people, and support a great cause.
Whether you are an experienced player or just looking to enjoy a casual game, this is the perfect opportunity to gather with friends, meet new people, and support a great cause.
Group Lesson
$75
New to Mah Jong or need a refresher? Join the Marvelous Mrs. Mahjong for a fun and interactive group lesson where you'll learn the basics of this timeless game in a relaxed, social setting. This light version of the game is perfect for beginners or those looking to brush up on their skills. Enjoy light bites and adult beverages while playing for a great cause!
New to Mah Jong or need a refresher? Join the Marvelous Mrs. Mahjong for a fun and interactive group lesson where you'll learn the basics of this timeless game in a relaxed, social setting. This light version of the game is perfect for beginners or those looking to brush up on their skills. Enjoy light bites and adult beverages while playing for a great cause!
Just mingle
$75
Join us for an afternoon of mahi, mingling and fun- all for a great cause. Enjoy light bites and adult beverages. This is a perfect opportunity to connect with friends, meet new people, and support our fundraising efforts.
Join us for an afternoon of mahi, mingling and fun- all for a great cause. Enjoy light bites and adult beverages. This is a perfect opportunity to connect with friends, meet new people, and support our fundraising efforts.