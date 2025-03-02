Mahj & Mingle

New to Mah Jong or need a refresher? Join the Marvelous Mrs. Mahjong for a fun and interactive group lesson where you'll learn the basics of this timeless game in a relaxed, social setting. This light version of the game is perfect for beginners or those looking to brush up on their skills. Enjoy light bites and adult beverages while playing for a great cause!

New to Mah Jong or need a refresher? Join the Marvelous Mrs. Mahjong for a fun and interactive group lesson where you'll learn the basics of this timeless game in a relaxed, social setting. This light version of the game is perfect for beginners or those looking to brush up on their skills. Enjoy light bites and adult beverages while playing for a great cause!

seeMoreDetailsMobile