Mahj for a Cause 2026 Raffle

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About this raffle
All things self-care!
🍓Pink bathrobe and matching slippers
🍓Laura Geller makeup haul
🍓One-year subscription to Mahj the Magazine https://mahj.com/
🍓$150 Gift Card to Hiatus Spa
🍓$75 gift card to Artistik Edge hair salon
🍓$50 gift card to Deluxe Nail salon
🍓Gift certificate for Dermaplane and Diamond Glow facial from Prive Aesthetics https://www.privemedaesthetics.com/services/diamond-glow/
🍓Private Sound Bath Experience for 10:
Enjoy a one-hour private sound bath for up to 10 friends—an immersive experience designed to promote deep relaxation and restoration. Using resonant instruments such as crystal singing bowls, soothing tones, and vibrations helps calm the nervous system, quiet the mind, and create a meditative state of ease and balance.
🍓Gift card for 5 studio classes at Satya Yoga
🍓StretchLab yoga strap
🍓NodPod weighted eye mask
🍓Book: Set Boundaries and Find Peace by Nedra Glover Tawwab
🍓Voluspa Candle
🍓WanderFull Hydrobag and water bottle
Value: ~$1,200, but who can put a price on your well-being?
Donated by:
GLF Board members
Tara Paulsen
Prive Aesthetics
Deluxe Nails
Artistik Edge
Satya Yoga
The Hodges family
All things self-care!
🍓Pink bathrobe and matching slippers
🍓Laura Geller makeup haul
🍓One-year subscription to Mahj the Magazine https://mahj.com/
🍓$150 Gift Card to Hiatus Spa
🍓$75 gift card to Artistik Edge hair salon
🍓$50 gift card to Deluxe Nail salon
🍓Gift certificate for Dermaplane and Diamond Glow facial from Prive Aesthetics https://www.privemedaesthetics.com/services/diamond-glow/
🍓Private Sound Bath Experience for 10:
Enjoy a one-hour private sound bath for up to 10 friends—an immersive experience designed to promote deep relaxation and restoration. Using resonant instruments such as crystal singing bowls, soothing tones, and vibrations helps calm the nervous system, quiet the mind, and create a meditative state of ease and balance.
🍓Gift card for 5 studio classes at Satya Yoga
🍓StretchLab yoga strap
🍓NodPod weighted eye mask
🍓Book: Set Boundaries and Find Peace by Nedra Glover Tawwab
🍓Voluspa Candle
🍓WanderFull Hydrobag and water bottle
Value: ~$1,200, but who can put a price on your well-being?
Donated by:
GLF Board members
Tara Paulsen
Prive Aesthetics
Deluxe Nails
Artistik Edge
Satya Yoga
The Hodges family
Mountainside Mahj, anyone?
🍓4-night stay in a 3-bedroom, 3.5-bath townhome in Winter Park, Colorado (some blackout dates apply). Sleeps 8. https://skyrun.com/grand-county/vrp/unit/Hay-Meadow-Lodge--106--15/
🍓Charleston Mahjong Club Apres Ski tile bundle - tiles, mat, tile bag, and mat bag. https://viewyourdeal-charlestonmahjongclub.myshopify.com/collections/all/products/apres-ski-club-bundle
🍓Set of Summit Edition Play Away Mahjong Cards, racks, and rack bag
https://playawaycards.com/products/play-away-mahjong-cards-summit-edition?variant=47082709319732
🍓$250 Gift Card to Deno's Mountain Bistro in Winter Park
🍓Apres Mahj sweatshirt
Value: $2500 with a view
Donated by:
PlayAway Cards
The Porter/Eckert Family
🍓4-night stay in a 3-bedroom, 3.5-bath townhome in Winter Park, Colorado (some blackout dates apply). Sleeps 8. https://skyrun.com/grand-county/vrp/unit/Hay-Meadow-Lodge--106--15/
🍓Charleston Mahjong Club Apres Ski tile bundle - tiles, mat, tile bag, and mat bag https://viewyourdeal-charlestonmahjongclub.myshopify.com/collections/all/products/apres-ski-club-bundle
🍓Set of Summit Edition Play Away Mahjong Cards, racks, and rack bag
https://playawaycards.com/products/play-away-mahjong-cards-summit-edition?variant=47082709319732
🍓$250 Gift Card to Deno's Mountain Bistro in Winter Park
🍓Apres Mahj sweatshirt
Value: $2500 with a view
Donated by:
PlayAway Cards
The Porter/Eckert Family
🍓Private party for you and 15 of your besties at Bam Bird Boutique's luxurious showroom.
🍓Includes bubbles 🥂 and snacks
🍓10% discount on all Bam Bird Boutique merchandise
Value: $800
Donated by:
Bam Bird Boutique
🍓Private party for you and 15 of your besties at Bam Bird Boutique's luxurious showroom.
🍓Includes bubbles 🥂 and snacks
🍓10% discount on all Bam Bird Boutique merchandise
Value: $800
Donated by:
Bam Bird Boutique
Future Heirloom Alert!
🍓Beautiful one-of-a-kind strawberry quilt designed and lovingly sewn by Janice Sneed, grandmother of Teen Board President, Lily Rounds
🍓Hand-sewn mahjong tablecloth donated by Ashley Gomez, founder of Dallas Mahj Club.
Value: Priceless
Future Heirloom Alert!
🍓Beautiful one-of-a-kind strawberry quilt designed and lovingly sewn by Janice Sneed, grandmother of Teen Board President, Lily Rounds
🍓Hand-sewn mahjong tablecloth donated by Ashley Gomez, founder of Dallas Mahj Club
Value: Priceless
Are you in the market for a modern, sophisticated, neutral mahjong tablescape? Mahjong Row & Co delivers!
🍓Mahjong Row & Co Ash Burl Tile set https://mahjongrowandco.com/products/ash-burl-tile-set
🍓Mahjong Row & Co Mocha Bloom Mat
https://mahjongrowandco.com/products/mocha-bloom-dark-mat
🍓Mahjong Row & Co Tortoise Scalloped racks (to die for!)
Value: $605
Donated By:
Mahjong Row & Co
Are you in the market for a modern, sophisticated, neutral mahjong tablescape? Mahjong Row & Co delivers!
🍓Mahjong Row & Co Ash Burl Tile set https://mahjongrowandco.com/products/ash-burl-tile-set
🍓Mahjong Row & Co Mocha Bloom Mat
https://mahjongrowandco.com/products/mocha-bloom-dark-mat
🍓Mahjong Row & Co Tortoise Scalloped racks (to die for!)
Value: $605
Donated By:
Mahjong Row & Co
Calling all parents of teens and college girlies!
🍓Parke Dallas limited edition sweatshirt Size L/XL
https://parkeofficial.com/products/classic-mockneck-dallas?variant=43180929941710
🍓Mahjong Co. Paradise tiles
https://mahjongco.com/products/paradise-mahjong-tiles
🍓The coveted Oh My Mahjong Glitterville Dragon mahjong mat https://ourfavoritethingskc.com/products/mahjong-mat-glitterville-pink-dragon?srsltid=AfmBOop4hrKZlRtMbRWLKF2aFQr5rdNxTSu2HyobH0T_y4fwniHjoGX5Crc
🍓My Fair Mahjong clear tile racks with hot pink pushers https://myfairmahjong.com/products/mahjong-pushers
🍓5 yoga sessions at Satya Yoga
🍓Owala tumbler
🍓Tumbler "fanny pack"
🍓Coach strawberry pouch
🍓Set of BuDha Girl bangles
🍓Clean Skin Club Clean Towels
Value: ~$750
Donated by:
Morningside Mahjong
GLF Board Members and Mahj hostesses
Calling all parents of teens and college girlies!
🍓Parke Dallas limited edition sweatshirt Size L/XL
https://parkeofficial.com/products/classic-mockneck-dallas?variant=43180929941710
🍓Mahj Co. Paradise tiles
https://mahjongco.com/products/paradise-mahjong-tiles
🍓The coveted Oh My Mahjong Glitterville Dragon mahjong mat https://ourfavoritethingskc.com/products/mahjong-mat-glitterville-pink-dragon?srsltid=AfmBOop4hrKZlRtMbRWLKF2aFQr5rdNxTSu2HyobH0T_y4fwniHjoGX5Crc
🍓My Fair Mahjong clear tile racks with hot pink pushers https://myfairmahjong.com/products/mahjong-pushers
🍓 5 yoga sessions at Satya Yoga
🍓Owala tumbler
🍓Tumbler "fanny pack"
🍓Coach strawberry pouch
🍓Set of BuDha Girl bangles
🍓Clean Skin Club Clean Towels
Value: ~$500
Donated by:
Morningside Mahjong
GLF Board Members and Mahj hostesses
Here's your chance to own a gorgeous set of scalloped racks and pushers with a lovely storage bag. And so many mats for your tablescape!
🍓Scalloped racks and pushers
https://www.etsy.com/listing/4353213885/scallop-acrylic-mahjong-rack-with
🍓Cream rack bag
https://www.etsy.com/listing/4427838105/mahjong-rack-bag-cushioning-carrying?ref=shop_home_feat_4&sr_prefetch=1&pf_from=shop_home&sts=1&logging_key=726ed9e149d645d67f00cd86ca26cdbc4a5a6aee%3A4427838105&variation0=6124415493
🍓Learning mahjong mat from Morningside Mahjong https://www.etsy.com/listing/1743613795/american-mahjong-neoprene-learning-mat?ref=shop_home_feat_2&sr_prefetch=1&pf_from=shop_home&frs=1&logging_key=47d9012999eca43612a9f550b9cb6c8ac0d94846%3A1743613795&variation0=6226025867
🍓Brightside Pink My Fair Mahjong Mat
https://myfairmahjong.com/products/mahjong-mat-brightside-33-x-33
🍓Nutcracker-themed Christmas mat
🍓Custom strawberry Mahj for a Cause mat
Value: $375
Donated by:
Humble Oak
https://www.etsy.com/shop/HumbleOakCo?ref=shop-header-name&listing_id=4353213885&from_page=listing
Morningside Mahjong
https://www.etsy.com/listing/1743613795/american-mahjong-neoprene-learning-mat?ref=shop_home_feat_2&sr_prefetch=1&pf_from=shop_home&frs=1&logging_key=47d9012999eca43612a9f550b9cb6c8ac0d94846%3A1743613795&variation0=6226025867
Here's your chance to own a gorgeous set of scalloped racks and pushers with a lovely storage bag. And so many mats for your tablescape!
🍓Scalloped racks and pushers
https://www.etsy.com/listing/4353213885/scallop-acrylic-mahjong-rack-with
🍓Cream rack bag
https://www.etsy.com/listing/4427838105/mahjong-rack-bag-cushioning-carrying?ref=shop_home_feat_4&sr_prefetch=1&pf_from=shop_home&sts=1&logging_key=726ed9e149d645d67f00cd86ca26cdbc4a5a6aee%3A4427838105&variation0=6124415493
🍓Learning mahjong mat from Morningside Mahjong https://www.etsy.com/listing/1743613795/american-mahjong-neoprene-learning-mat?ref=shop_home_feat_2&sr_prefetch=1&pf_from=shop_home&frs=1&logging_key=47d9012999eca43612a9f550b9cb6c8ac0d94846%3A1743613795&variation0=6226025867
🍓Brightside Pink My Fair Mahjong Mat
https://myfairmahjong.com/products/mahjong-mat-brightside-33-x-33
🍓Nutcracker-themed Christmas mat
🍓Custom strawberry Mahj for a Cause mat
Value: $375
Donated by:
Humble Oak
https://www.etsy.com/shop/HumbleOakCo?ref=shop-header-name&listing_id=4353213885&from_page=listing
Morningside Mahjong
https://www.etsy.com/listing/1743613795/american-mahjong-neoprene-learning-mat?ref=shop_home_feat_2&sr_prefetch=1&pf_from=shop_home&frs=1&logging_key=47d9012999eca43612a9f550b9cb6c8ac0d94846%3A1743613795&variation0=6226025867
Need some good luck?
🍓Bespoke's Lucky Charms tiles, tile bag, dice, dice bag, and shufflers.
https://www.bespokemahjong.com/collections/all-tiles/products/lucky-charms-lucky-lavender-gray
🍓Two mahjong cocktail tea towels
Value: $510
Donated by:
Bespoke Mahjong
The Preppy Paper
Need some good luck?
🍓Bespoke's Lucky Charms tiles, tile bag, dice, dice bag, and shufflers.
https://www.bespokemahjong.com/collections/all-tiles/products/lucky-charms-lucky-lavender-gray
🍓Two mahjong cocktail tea towels
Value: $510
Donated by:
Bespoke Mahjong
The Preppy Paper
Be Merry Mahjong ready for Christmas 2026!
Bundle includes:
🍓That Mahjong Moment Holiday Soiree tiles
https://thatmahjongmoment.com/products/holiday-soiree?srsltid=AfmBOoqbvFd3Vi57VQ5tVmFjosWDVo-uhbDMk5mJhCOvO2VGMANacQmG
🍓Nutcracker mahjong mat
🍓Taylor Paladino "Dogs Playing Mahjong" Christmas ornament
🍓Pink and blue tile bag
🍓Set of mahjong cups
🍓Two "Merry Mahjong" tea towels
Value: ~$580
Donated by:
Christmas ornament, cups, and tile bag - Swoozies
Tiles, tea towels, and mat - Anonymous
Be Merry Mahjong ready for Christmas 2026!
Bundle includes:
🍓That Mahjong Moment Holiday Soiree tiles
https://thatmahjongmoment.com/products/holiday-soiree?srsltid=AfmBOoqbvFd3Vi57VQ5tVmFjosWDVo-uhbDMk5mJhCOvO2VGMANacQmG
🍓Nutcracker mahjong mat
🍓Taylor Paladino "Dogs Playing Mahjong" Christmas ornament
🍓Pink and blue tile bag
🍓Set of mahjong cups
🍓Two "Merry Mahjong" tea towels
Value: ~$580
Donated by:
Christmas ornament, cups, and tile bag - Swoozies
Tiles, tea towels, and mat - Anonymous
These artisan tiles are so special! Perfect for the gardener or plant lover.
The bundle includes:
🍓A set of Houseplant tiles, tile bag, and tote from independent Dallas tile designer, Happy Mahjong
https://www.etsy.com/listing/1805326048/houseplant-mahjong-tile-set-mahjong-game?ref=shop_home_feat_2&sr_prefetch=1&pf_from=shop_home&pro=1&sts=1&logging_key=26e0ed059886567d50e0043b10f01610b7e56c87%3A1805326048
🍓Coordinating mat https://www.etsy.com/listing/4351612501/lavender-and-navy-plaid-mahjong-mat
🍓FLEUR Quarterly Flower Subscription (1 Year):
Enjoy fresh, artfully designed floral arrangements delivered quarterly for a full year. Thoughtfully curated with seasonal blooms, each arrangement brings beauty, intention, and a touch of luxury into the home.
🍓A set of gardening tools
🍓 WanderFull Hydrobag and water bottle
Value: ~900
Donated by:
Happy Mahjong
Woodlands Mahjong
FLEUR Dallas custom florals
Various GLF supporters
These artisan tiles are so special! Perfect for the gardener or plant lover.
The bundle includes:
🍓A set of Houseplant tiles, tile bag, and tote from independent Dallas tile designer, Happy Mahjong
https://www.etsy.com/listing/1805326048/houseplant-mahjong-tile-set-mahjong-game?ref=shop_home_feat_2&sr_prefetch=1&pf_from=shop_home&pro=1&sts=1&logging_key=26e0ed059886567d50e0043b10f01610b7e56c87%3A1805326048
🍓Coordinating mat https://www.etsy.com/listing/4351612501/lavender-and-navy-plaid-mahjong-mat
🍓FLEUR Quarterly Flower Subscription (1 Year):
Enjoy fresh, artfully designed floral arrangements delivered quarterly for a full year. Thoughtfully curated with seasonal blooms, each arrangement brings beauty, intention, and a touch of luxury into the home.
🍓A set of gardening tools
🍓WanderFull Hydrobag and water bottle
Value: ~480
Donated by:
Happy Mahjong
Woodlands Mahjong
Various GLF supporters
This set. Y'all. Stunning.
Bundle includes:
🍓Nordic Spring mahjong tiles and mat designed by independent Dallas artisan, The Mahjong Tile Club
https://www.etsy.com/listing/4431686413/mahjong-mat-nordic-spring-design?ls=s&ga_order=most_relevant&ga_search_type=all&ga_view_type=gallery&ga_search_query=nordic+spring+tiles&ref=sr_gallery-1-1&sr_prefetch=1&pf_from=search&frs=1&sts=1&content_source=5fd639e2-1aba-4ee1-bb2a-8af03a8d2328%253ALTeaf4ad39aee55ce1ed67c0f22795a0fe382a4875&organic_search_click=1&logging_key=5fd639e2-1aba-4ee1-bb2a-8af03a8d2328%3ALTeaf4ad39aee55ce1ed67c0f22795a0fe382a4875
🍓Scalloped racks and pushers. https://www.etsy.com/listing/4400300819/scalloped-mahjong-racks-with-magnetic?show_sold_out_detail=1&ref=nla_listing_details
🍓WanderFull Hydrobag and water bottle
Value: ~$500
Donated by:
Mahjong Tile Club
GLF supporter
This set. Y'all. Stunning.
Bundle includes:
🍓Nordic Spring mahjong tiles and mat designed by independent Dallas artisan, The Mahjong Tile Club
https://www.etsy.com/listing/4431686413/mahjong-mat-nordic-spring-design?ls=s&ga_order=most_relevant&ga_search_type=all&ga_view_type=gallery&ga_search_query=nordic+spring+tiles&ref=sr_gallery-1-1&sr_prefetch=1&pf_from=search&frs=1&sts=1&content_source=5fd639e2-1aba-4ee1-bb2a-8af03a8d2328%253ALTeaf4ad39aee55ce1ed67c0f22795a0fe382a4875&organic_search_click=1&logging_key=5fd639e2-1aba-4ee1-bb2a-8af03a8d2328%3ALTeaf4ad39aee55ce1ed67c0f22795a0fe382a4875
🍓Scalloped racks and pushers. https://www.etsy.com/listing/4400300819/scalloped-mahjong-racks-with-magnetic?show_sold_out_detail=1&ref=nla_listing_details
🍓WanderFull Hydrobag and water bottle
Value: ~$500
Donated by:
Mahjong Tile Club
GLF supporter
Nothing says Texas like playing with blanks and barbecue! This bundle includes:
🍓My Fair Mahjong Texas Series Tiles
https://myfairmahjong.com/products/texas-white-tile
🍓$100 Lockhart Smokehouse gift certificate
🍓Mahj trucker hat
Value: $550
Donated by:
My Fair Mahjong
Lockhart Smokehouse
Nothing says Texas like playing with blanks and barbecue! This bundle includes:
🍓My Fair Mahjong Texas Series Tiles
https://myfairmahjong.com/products/texas-white-tile
🍓$100 Lockhart Smokehouse gift certificate
🍓Mahj trucker hat
Value: $550
Donated by:
My Fair Mahjong
Lockhart Smokehouse
Dreaming of California?
Bundle includes:
🍓My Fair Mahjong California Series tiles
https://myfairmahjong.com/products/california?variant=49730413625655&country=US¤cy=USD&utm_medium=product_sync&utm_source=google&utm_content=sag_organic&utm_campaign=sag_organic&gad_source=1&gad_campaignid=22805036533&gbraid=0AAAAApycEyU3hEcq4ADzMb-ouo-rs-yPW&gclid=CjwKCAiA7LzLBhAgEiwAjMWzCGzr6cEPyWyv0VltQZ8rH1OnApIhtyNY57v_fJuVgaWEvJ03gPACjRoC0XEQAvD_BwE
🍓Bespoke Gray Malin double-sided mat
https://www.bespokemahjong.com/collections/bespoke-mahjong-x-gray-malin-beach-club-collection/products/graymalingamemat
🍓Mahjong cocktail napkins and tea towel
Value: $525
Donated by:
Barbara Clay
Anonymous
Paddock Threads https://www.etsy.com/shop/PaddockThreads
Dreaming of California?
Bundle includes:
🍓My Fair Mahjong California Series tiles
https://myfairmahjong.com/products/california?variant=49730413625655&country=US¤cy=USD&utm_medium=product_sync&utm_source=google&utm_content=sag_organic&utm_campaign=sag_organic&gad_source=1&gad_campaignid=22805036533&gbraid=0AAAAApycEyU3hEcq4ADzMb-ouo-rs-yPW&gclid=CjwKCAiA7LzLBhAgEiwAjMWzCGzr6cEPyWyv0VltQZ8rH1OnApIhtyNY57v_fJuVgaWEvJ03gPACjRoC0XEQAvD_BwE
🍓Bespoke Gray Malin double-sided mat
https://www.bespokemahjong.com/collections/bespoke-mahjong-x-gray-malin-beach-club-collection/products/graymalingamemat
🍓Mahjong cocktail napkins and tea towel
Value: $525
Donated by:
Barbara Clay
Anonymous
Paddock Threads https://www.etsy.com/shop/PaddockThreads
$
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