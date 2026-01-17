Mahj for a Cause 2026 Raffle

These artisan tiles are so special! Perfect for the gardener or plant lover.

The bundle includes:

🍓A set of Houseplant tiles, tile bag, and tote from independent Dallas tile designer, Happy Mahjong

https://www.etsy.com/listing/1805326048/houseplant-mahjong-tile-set-mahjong-game?ref=shop_home_feat_2&sr_prefetch=1&pf_from=shop_home&pro=1&sts=1&logging_key=26e0ed059886567d50e0043b10f01610b7e56c87%3A1805326048

🍓Coordinating mat https://www.etsy.com/listing/4351612501/lavender-and-navy-plaid-mahjong-mat

🍓FLEUR Quarterly Flower Subscription (1 Year):

Enjoy fresh, artfully designed floral arrangements delivered quarterly for a full year. Thoughtfully curated with seasonal blooms, each arrangement brings beauty, intention, and a touch of luxury into the home.

🍓A set of gardening tools

🍓 WanderFull Hydrobag and water bottle

Value: ~900





Donated by:

Happy Mahjong

Woodlands Mahjong

FLEUR Dallas custom florals

Various GLF supporters



