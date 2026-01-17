The Grace Loncar Foundation

Hosted by

The Grace Loncar Foundation

About this raffle

Mahj for a Cause 2026 Raffle

Self Care Sampler - 1 raffle ticket
$25

All things self-care!

🍓Pink bathrobe and matching slippers

🍓Laura Geller makeup haul

🍓One-year subscription to Mahj the Magazine https://mahj.com/

🍓$150 Gift Card to Hiatus Spa

🍓$75 gift card to Artistik Edge hair salon

🍓$50 gift card to Deluxe Nail salon

🍓Gift certificate for Dermaplane and Diamond Glow facial from Prive Aesthetics https://www.privemedaesthetics.com/services/diamond-glow/

🍓Private Sound Bath Experience for 10:

Enjoy a one-hour private sound bath for up to 10 friends—an immersive experience designed to promote deep relaxation and restoration. Using resonant instruments such as crystal singing bowls, soothing tones, and vibrations helps calm the nervous system, quiet the mind, and create a meditative state of ease and balance.

🍓Gift card for 5 studio classes at Satya Yoga

🍓StretchLab yoga strap

🍓NodPod weighted eye mask

🍓Book: Set Boundaries and Find Peace by Nedra Glover Tawwab

🍓Voluspa Candle

🍓WanderFull Hydrobag and water bottle

Value: ~$1,200, but who can put a price on your well-being?


Donated by:

GLF Board members

Tara Paulsen

Prive Aesthetics

Deluxe Nails

Artistik Edge

Satya Yoga

The Hodges family

Self Care Sampler - 5 raffle tickets
$100
This includes 5 tickets

All things self-care!

🍓Pink bathrobe and matching slippers

🍓Laura Geller makeup haul

🍓One-year subscription to Mahj the Magazine https://mahj.com/

🍓$150 Gift Card to Hiatus Spa

🍓$75 gift card to Artistik Edge hair salon

🍓$50 gift card to Deluxe Nail salon

🍓Gift certificate for Dermaplane and Diamond Glow facial from Prive Aesthetics https://www.privemedaesthetics.com/services/diamond-glow/

🍓Private Sound Bath Experience for 10:

Enjoy a one-hour private sound bath for up to 10 friends—an immersive experience designed to promote deep relaxation and restoration. Using resonant instruments such as crystal singing bowls, soothing tones, and vibrations helps calm the nervous system, quiet the mind, and create a meditative state of ease and balance.

🍓Gift card for 5 studio classes at Satya Yoga

🍓StretchLab yoga strap

🍓NodPod weighted eye mask

🍓Book: Set Boundaries and Find Peace by Nedra Glover Tawwab

🍓Voluspa Candle

🍓WanderFull Hydrobag and water bottle

Value: ~$1,200, but who can put a price on your well-being?


Donated by:

GLF Board members

Tara Paulsen

Prive Aesthetics

Deluxe Nails

Artistik Edge

Satya Yoga

The Hodges family

Winter Park, Colorado Bundle with tiles - 1 raffle ticket
$25

Mountainside Mahj, anyone?

🍓4-night stay in a 3-bedroom, 3.5-bath townhome in Winter Park, Colorado (some blackout dates apply). Sleeps 8. https://skyrun.com/grand-county/vrp/unit/Hay-Meadow-Lodge--106--15/

🍓Charleston Mahjong Club Apres Ski tile bundle - tiles, mat, tile bag, and mat bag. https://viewyourdeal-charlestonmahjongclub.myshopify.com/collections/all/products/apres-ski-club-bundle

🍓Set of Summit Edition Play Away Mahjong Cards, racks, and rack bag

https://playawaycards.com/products/play-away-mahjong-cards-summit-edition?variant=47082709319732

🍓$250 Gift Card to Deno's Mountain Bistro in Winter Park

🍓Apres Mahj sweatshirt

Value: $2500 with a view


Donated by:

PlayAway Cards

The Porter/Eckert Family

Winter Park, Colorado Bundle with tiles - 5 raffle tickets
$100
This includes 5 tickets

🍓4-night stay in a 3-bedroom, 3.5-bath townhome in Winter Park, Colorado (some blackout dates apply). Sleeps 8. https://skyrun.com/grand-county/vrp/unit/Hay-Meadow-Lodge--106--15/

🍓Charleston Mahjong Club Apres Ski tile bundle - tiles, mat, tile bag, and mat bag https://viewyourdeal-charlestonmahjongclub.myshopify.com/collections/all/products/apres-ski-club-bundle

🍓Set of Summit Edition Play Away Mahjong Cards, racks, and rack bag

https://playawaycards.com/products/play-away-mahjong-cards-summit-edition?variant=47082709319732

🍓$250 Gift Card to Deno's Mountain Bistro in Winter Park

🍓Apres Mahj sweatshirt

Value: $2500 with a view


Donated by:

PlayAway Cards

The Porter/Eckert Family

Private Mahjong Party at Bam Bird Boutique - 1 ticket
$25

🍓Private party for you and 15 of your besties at Bam Bird Boutique's luxurious showroom.

🍓Includes bubbles 🥂 and snacks

🍓10% discount on all Bam Bird Boutique merchandise

Value: $800


Donated by:

Bam Bird Boutique

https://www.bambirdboutique.com/

Private Mahjong Party at Bam Bird Boutique - 5 tickets
$100

🍓Private party for you and 15 of your besties at Bam Bird Boutique's luxurious showroom.

🍓Includes bubbles 🥂 and snacks

🍓10% discount on all Bam Bird Boutique merchandise

Value: $800


Donated by:

Bam Bird Boutique

https://www.bambirdboutique.com/

Hand-sewn Strawberry Quilt and Table Cloth - 1 raffle ticket
$25

Future Heirloom Alert!

🍓Beautiful one-of-a-kind strawberry quilt designed and lovingly sewn by Janice Sneed, grandmother of Teen Board President, Lily Rounds

🍓Hand-sewn mahjong tablecloth donated by Ashley Gomez, founder of Dallas Mahj Club.

Value: Priceless

Hand-sewn Strawberry Quilt - 5 raffle tickets
$100
This includes 5 tickets

Future Heirloom Alert!

🍓Beautiful one-of-a-kind strawberry quilt designed and lovingly sewn by Janice Sneed, grandmother of Teen Board President, Lily Rounds

🍓Hand-sewn mahjong tablecloth donated by Ashley Gomez, founder of Dallas Mahj Club

Value: Priceless

Mahjong Row & Co Tiles, Mat, Racks, and Shufflers - 1 ticket
$25

Are you in the market for a modern, sophisticated, neutral mahjong tablescape? Mahjong Row & Co delivers!

🍓Mahjong Row & Co Ash Burl Tile set https://mahjongrowandco.com/products/ash-burl-tile-set

🍓Mahjong Row & Co Mocha Bloom Mat

https://mahjongrowandco.com/products/mocha-bloom-dark-mat

🍓Mahjong Row & Co Tortoise Scalloped racks (to die for!)

Value: $605


Donated By:

Mahjong Row & Co

https://mahjongrowandco.com/

Mahjong Row & Co Tiles, Mat, Racks, and Shufflers - 5 ticket
$100

Are you in the market for a modern, sophisticated, neutral mahjong tablescape? Mahjong Row & Co delivers!

🍓Mahjong Row & Co Ash Burl Tile set https://mahjongrowandco.com/products/ash-burl-tile-set

🍓Mahjong Row & Co Mocha Bloom Mat

https://mahjongrowandco.com/products/mocha-bloom-dark-mat

🍓Mahjong Row & Co Tortoise Scalloped racks (to die for!)

Value: $605


Donated By:

Mahjong Row & Co

https://mahjongrowandco.com/

Parke Sweatshirt and Paradise tiles bundle - 1 raffle ticket
$25

Calling all parents of teens and college girlies!

🍓Parke Dallas limited edition sweatshirt Size L/XL

https://parkeofficial.com/products/classic-mockneck-dallas?variant=43180929941710

🍓Mahjong Co. Paradise tiles

https://mahjongco.com/products/paradise-mahjong-tiles

🍓The coveted Oh My Mahjong Glitterville Dragon mahjong mat https://ourfavoritethingskc.com/products/mahjong-mat-glitterville-pink-dragon?srsltid=AfmBOop4hrKZlRtMbRWLKF2aFQr5rdNxTSu2HyobH0T_y4fwniHjoGX5Crc

🍓My Fair Mahjong clear tile racks with hot pink pushers https://myfairmahjong.com/products/mahjong-pushers

🍓5 yoga sessions at Satya Yoga

🍓Owala tumbler

🍓Tumbler "fanny pack"

🍓Coach strawberry pouch

🍓Set of BuDha Girl bangles

🍓Clean Skin Club Clean Towels

Value: ~$750


Donated by:

Morningside Mahjong

GLF Board Members and Mahj hostesses


Parke Sweatshirt and Paradise tiles bundle - 5 tickets
$100
This includes 5 tickets

Calling all parents of teens and college girlies!

🍓Parke Dallas limited edition sweatshirt Size L/XL

https://parkeofficial.com/products/classic-mockneck-dallas?variant=43180929941710

🍓Mahj Co. Paradise tiles

https://mahjongco.com/products/paradise-mahjong-tiles

🍓The coveted Oh My Mahjong Glitterville Dragon mahjong mat https://ourfavoritethingskc.com/products/mahjong-mat-glitterville-pink-dragon?srsltid=AfmBOop4hrKZlRtMbRWLKF2aFQr5rdNxTSu2HyobH0T_y4fwniHjoGX5Crc

🍓My Fair Mahjong clear tile racks with hot pink pushers https://myfairmahjong.com/products/mahjong-pushers

🍓 5 yoga sessions at Satya Yoga

🍓Owala tumbler

🍓Tumbler "fanny pack"

🍓Coach strawberry pouch

🍓Set of BuDha Girl bangles

🍓Clean Skin Club Clean Towels

Value: ~$500


Donated by:

Morningside Mahjong

GLF Board Members and Mahj hostesses

Scalloped Racks and Pushers and myriad mats- 1 raffle ticket
$25

Here's your chance to own a gorgeous set of scalloped racks and pushers with a lovely storage bag. And so many mats for your tablescape!

🍓Scalloped racks and pushers

https://www.etsy.com/listing/4353213885/scallop-acrylic-mahjong-rack-with

🍓Cream rack bag

https://www.etsy.com/listing/4427838105/mahjong-rack-bag-cushioning-carrying?ref=shop_home_feat_4&sr_prefetch=1&pf_from=shop_home&sts=1&logging_key=726ed9e149d645d67f00cd86ca26cdbc4a5a6aee%3A4427838105&variation0=6124415493

🍓Learning mahjong mat from Morningside Mahjong https://www.etsy.com/listing/1743613795/american-mahjong-neoprene-learning-mat?ref=shop_home_feat_2&sr_prefetch=1&pf_from=shop_home&frs=1&logging_key=47d9012999eca43612a9f550b9cb6c8ac0d94846%3A1743613795&variation0=6226025867 

🍓Brightside Pink My Fair Mahjong Mat

https://myfairmahjong.com/products/mahjong-mat-brightside-33-x-33

🍓Nutcracker-themed Christmas mat

🍓Custom strawberry Mahj for a Cause mat

Value: $375


Donated by:

Humble Oak

https://www.etsy.com/shop/HumbleOakCo?ref=shop-header-name&listing_id=4353213885&from_page=listing

Morningside Mahjong

https://www.etsy.com/listing/1743613795/american-mahjong-neoprene-learning-mat?ref=shop_home_feat_2&sr_prefetch=1&pf_from=shop_home&frs=1&logging_key=47d9012999eca43612a9f550b9cb6c8ac0d94846%3A1743613795&variation0=6226025867 

Scalloped Racks/Pushers and myriad mats - 5 raffle tickets
$100
This includes 5 tickets

Here's your chance to own a gorgeous set of scalloped racks and pushers with a lovely storage bag. And so many mats for your tablescape!

🍓Scalloped racks and pushers

https://www.etsy.com/listing/4353213885/scallop-acrylic-mahjong-rack-with

🍓Cream rack bag

https://www.etsy.com/listing/4427838105/mahjong-rack-bag-cushioning-carrying?ref=shop_home_feat_4&sr_prefetch=1&pf_from=shop_home&sts=1&logging_key=726ed9e149d645d67f00cd86ca26cdbc4a5a6aee%3A4427838105&variation0=6124415493

🍓Learning mahjong mat from Morningside Mahjong https://www.etsy.com/listing/1743613795/american-mahjong-neoprene-learning-mat?ref=shop_home_feat_2&sr_prefetch=1&pf_from=shop_home&frs=1&logging_key=47d9012999eca43612a9f550b9cb6c8ac0d94846%3A1743613795&variation0=6226025867 

🍓Brightside Pink My Fair Mahjong Mat

https://myfairmahjong.com/products/mahjong-mat-brightside-33-x-33

🍓Nutcracker-themed Christmas mat

🍓Custom strawberry Mahj for a Cause mat

Value: $375


Donated by:

Humble Oak

https://www.etsy.com/shop/HumbleOakCo?ref=shop-header-name&listing_id=4353213885&from_page=listing

Morningside Mahjong

https://www.etsy.com/listing/1743613795/american-mahjong-neoprene-learning-mat?ref=shop_home_feat_2&sr_prefetch=1&pf_from=shop_home&frs=1&logging_key=47d9012999eca43612a9f550b9cb6c8ac0d94846%3A1743613795&variation0=6226025867 

Bespoke Mahjong Lucky Charms Tiles - 1 raffle ticket
$25

Need some good luck?

🍓Bespoke's Lucky Charms tiles, tile bag, dice, dice bag, and shufflers.

https://www.bespokemahjong.com/collections/all-tiles/products/lucky-charms-lucky-lavender-gray

🍓Two mahjong cocktail tea towels

Value: $510


Donated by:

Bespoke Mahjong

The Preppy Paper

https://www.etsy.com/shop/ThePreppyPaper

Bespoke Mahjong Lucky Charms Tiles - 5 raffle tickets
$100
This includes 5 tickets

Need some good luck?

🍓Bespoke's Lucky Charms tiles, tile bag, dice, dice bag, and shufflers.

https://www.bespokemahjong.com/collections/all-tiles/products/lucky-charms-lucky-lavender-gray

🍓Two mahjong cocktail tea towels

Value: $510


Donated by:

Bespoke Mahjong

The Preppy Paper

https://www.etsy.com/shop/ThePreppyPaper

Christmas In January - 1 raffle ticket
$25

Be Merry Mahjong ready for Christmas 2026!

Bundle includes:

🍓That Mahjong Moment Holiday Soiree tiles

https://thatmahjongmoment.com/products/holiday-soiree?srsltid=AfmBOoqbvFd3Vi57VQ5tVmFjosWDVo-uhbDMk5mJhCOvO2VGMANacQmG

🍓Nutcracker mahjong mat

🍓Taylor Paladino "Dogs Playing Mahjong" Christmas ornament

🍓Pink and blue tile bag

🍓Set of mahjong cups

🍓Two "Merry Mahjong" tea towels

Value: ~$580


Donated by:

Christmas ornament, cups, and tile bag - Swoozies

Tiles, tea towels, and mat - Anonymous


Christmas in January - 5 raffle tickets
$100
This includes 5 tickets

Be Merry Mahjong ready for Christmas 2026!

Bundle includes:

🍓That Mahjong Moment Holiday Soiree tiles

https://thatmahjongmoment.com/products/holiday-soiree?srsltid=AfmBOoqbvFd3Vi57VQ5tVmFjosWDVo-uhbDMk5mJhCOvO2VGMANacQmG

🍓Nutcracker mahjong mat

🍓Taylor Paladino "Dogs Playing Mahjong" Christmas ornament

🍓Pink and blue tile bag

🍓Set of mahjong cups

🍓Two "Merry Mahjong" tea towels

Value: ~$580


Donated by:

Christmas ornament, cups, and tile bag - Swoozies

Tiles, tea towels, and mat - Anonymous

House Plant tiles bundle - 1 raffle ticket
$25

These artisan tiles are so special! Perfect for the gardener or plant lover.

The bundle includes:

🍓A set of Houseplant tiles, tile bag, and tote from independent Dallas tile designer, Happy Mahjong

https://www.etsy.com/listing/1805326048/houseplant-mahjong-tile-set-mahjong-game?ref=shop_home_feat_2&sr_prefetch=1&pf_from=shop_home&pro=1&sts=1&logging_key=26e0ed059886567d50e0043b10f01610b7e56c87%3A1805326048

🍓Coordinating mat https://www.etsy.com/listing/4351612501/lavender-and-navy-plaid-mahjong-mat

🍓FLEUR Quarterly Flower Subscription (1 Year):

Enjoy fresh, artfully designed floral arrangements delivered quarterly for a full year. Thoughtfully curated with seasonal blooms, each arrangement brings beauty, intention, and a touch of luxury into the home.

🍓A set of gardening tools

🍓 WanderFull Hydrobag and water bottle

Value: ~900


Donated by:

Happy Mahjong

Woodlands Mahjong

FLEUR Dallas custom florals

Various GLF supporters


House plant tiles - 5 raffle tickets
$100
This includes 5 tickets

These artisan tiles are so special! Perfect for the gardener or plant lover.

The bundle includes:

🍓A set of Houseplant tiles, tile bag, and tote from independent Dallas tile designer, Happy Mahjong

https://www.etsy.com/listing/1805326048/houseplant-mahjong-tile-set-mahjong-game?ref=shop_home_feat_2&sr_prefetch=1&pf_from=shop_home&pro=1&sts=1&logging_key=26e0ed059886567d50e0043b10f01610b7e56c87%3A1805326048

🍓Coordinating mat https://www.etsy.com/listing/4351612501/lavender-and-navy-plaid-mahjong-mat

🍓FLEUR Quarterly Flower Subscription (1 Year):

Enjoy fresh, artfully designed floral arrangements delivered quarterly for a full year. Thoughtfully curated with seasonal blooms, each arrangement brings beauty, intention, and a touch of luxury into the home.

🍓A set of gardening tools

🍓WanderFull Hydrobag and water bottle

Value: ~480


Donated by:

Happy Mahjong

Woodlands Mahjong

Various GLF supporters

Nordic Spring Tile bundle - 1 raffle ticket
$25

This set. Y'all. Stunning.

Bundle includes:

🍓Nordic Spring mahjong tiles and mat designed by independent Dallas artisan, The Mahjong Tile Club

https://www.etsy.com/listing/4431686413/mahjong-mat-nordic-spring-design?ls=s&ga_order=most_relevant&ga_search_type=all&ga_view_type=gallery&ga_search_query=nordic+spring+tiles&ref=sr_gallery-1-1&sr_prefetch=1&pf_from=search&frs=1&sts=1&content_source=5fd639e2-1aba-4ee1-bb2a-8af03a8d2328%253ALTeaf4ad39aee55ce1ed67c0f22795a0fe382a4875&organic_search_click=1&logging_key=5fd639e2-1aba-4ee1-bb2a-8af03a8d2328%3ALTeaf4ad39aee55ce1ed67c0f22795a0fe382a4875

🍓Scalloped racks and pushers. https://www.etsy.com/listing/4400300819/scalloped-mahjong-racks-with-magnetic?show_sold_out_detail=1&ref=nla_listing_details

🍓WanderFull Hydrobag and water bottle

Value: ~$500


Donated by:

Mahjong Tile Club

GLF supporter

Nordic Spring Tile bundle - 5 raffle tickets
$100
This includes 5 tickets

This set. Y'all. Stunning.

Bundle includes:

🍓Nordic Spring mahjong tiles and mat designed by independent Dallas artisan, The Mahjong Tile Club

https://www.etsy.com/listing/4431686413/mahjong-mat-nordic-spring-design?ls=s&ga_order=most_relevant&ga_search_type=all&ga_view_type=gallery&ga_search_query=nordic+spring+tiles&ref=sr_gallery-1-1&sr_prefetch=1&pf_from=search&frs=1&sts=1&content_source=5fd639e2-1aba-4ee1-bb2a-8af03a8d2328%253ALTeaf4ad39aee55ce1ed67c0f22795a0fe382a4875&organic_search_click=1&logging_key=5fd639e2-1aba-4ee1-bb2a-8af03a8d2328%3ALTeaf4ad39aee55ce1ed67c0f22795a0fe382a4875

🍓Scalloped racks and pushers. https://www.etsy.com/listing/4400300819/scalloped-mahjong-racks-with-magnetic?show_sold_out_detail=1&ref=nla_listing_details

🍓WanderFull Hydrobag and water bottle

Value: ~$500


Donated by:

Mahjong Tile Club

GLF supporter

Texas Tiles and Lockhart Gift Card - 1 raffle ticket
$25

Nothing says Texas like playing with blanks and barbecue! This bundle includes:

🍓My Fair Mahjong Texas Series Tiles

https://myfairmahjong.com/products/texas-white-tile

🍓$100 Lockhart Smokehouse gift certificate

🍓Mahj trucker hat

Value: $550


Donated by:

My Fair Mahjong

Lockhart Smokehouse

Texas Tiles and Lockhart Gift Card - 5 raffle tickets
$100
This includes 5 tickets

Nothing says Texas like playing with blanks and barbecue! This bundle includes:

🍓My Fair Mahjong Texas Series Tiles

https://myfairmahjong.com/products/texas-white-tile

🍓$100 Lockhart Smokehouse gift certificate

🍓Mahj trucker hat

Value: $550


Donated by:

My Fair Mahjong

Lockhart Smokehouse

My Fair Mahjong California tiles - 1 raffle ticket
$25

Dreaming of California?

Bundle includes:

🍓My Fair Mahjong California Series tiles

https://myfairmahjong.com/products/california?variant=49730413625655&country=US&currency=USD&utm_medium=product_sync&utm_source=google&utm_content=sag_organic&utm_campaign=sag_organic&gad_source=1&gad_campaignid=22805036533&gbraid=0AAAAApycEyU3hEcq4ADzMb-ouo-rs-yPW&gclid=CjwKCAiA7LzLBhAgEiwAjMWzCGzr6cEPyWyv0VltQZ8rH1OnApIhtyNY57v_fJuVgaWEvJ03gPACjRoC0XEQAvD_BwE

🍓Bespoke Gray Malin double-sided mat

https://www.bespokemahjong.com/collections/bespoke-mahjong-x-gray-malin-beach-club-collection/products/graymalingamemat

🍓Mahjong cocktail napkins and tea towel

Value: $525


Donated by:

Barbara Clay

Anonymous

Paddock Threads https://www.etsy.com/shop/PaddockThreads


My Fair Mahjong California tiles - 5 raffle tickets
$100
This includes 5 tickets

Dreaming of California?

Bundle includes:

🍓My Fair Mahjong California Series tiles

https://myfairmahjong.com/products/california?variant=49730413625655&country=US&currency=USD&utm_medium=product_sync&utm_source=google&utm_content=sag_organic&utm_campaign=sag_organic&gad_source=1&gad_campaignid=22805036533&gbraid=0AAAAApycEyU3hEcq4ADzMb-ouo-rs-yPW&gclid=CjwKCAiA7LzLBhAgEiwAjMWzCGzr6cEPyWyv0VltQZ8rH1OnApIhtyNY57v_fJuVgaWEvJ03gPACjRoC0XEQAvD_BwE

🍓Bespoke Gray Malin double-sided mat

https://www.bespokemahjong.com/collections/bespoke-mahjong-x-gray-malin-beach-club-collection/products/graymalingamemat

🍓Mahjong cocktail napkins and tea towel

Value: $525


Donated by:

Barbara Clay

Anonymous

Paddock Threads https://www.etsy.com/shop/PaddockThreads


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