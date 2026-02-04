MahjCon 2027 Social Play

Hosted by
About this event
Includes hotel for 2 nights, breakfast and lunch on Thursday and breakfast on Friday for event participants only. Non-playing attendees are responsible for their own meals. Participate in fun activities and educational workshops as per schedule available at www.mahjcon.com on Wednesday evening, Thursday morning, Thursday afternoon and Friday morning.
Includes hotel for 2 nights, breakfast and lunch on Thursday and breakfast on Friday. Participate in fun activities and educational workshops as per schedule available at www.mahjcon.com on Wednesday evening, Thursday morning, Thursday afternoon and Friday morning.
Includes hotel for 2 nights, breakfast and lunch on Thursday and breakfast on Friday. Participate in fun activities and educational workshops as per schedule available at www.mahjcon.com on Wednesday evening, Thursday morning, Thursday afternoon and Friday morning.
Includes hotel for 1 night, breakfast and lunch on Thursday and breakfast on Friday for event participants only. Non-playing attendees are responsible for their own meals. Participate in fun activities and educational workshops as per schedule available at www.mahjcon.com on Thursday morning, Thursday afternoon and Friday morning.
Includes hotel for 1 night, breakfast and lunch on Thursday and breakfast on Friday. Participate in fun activities and educational workshops as per schedule at www.mahjcon.com on Thursday morning, Thursday afternoon and Friday morning.
Includes hotel for 1 night, breakfast and lunch on Thursday and breakfast on Friday. Participate in fun activities and educational workshops as per schedule available at www.mahjcon.com on Thursday morning, Thursday afternoon and Friday morning.
Must live within 35 minutes of the resort. Includes breakfast and lunch on Thursday. Participate in fun activities and educational workshops as per schedule available at www.mahjcon.com on Wednesday evening, Thursday morning, Thursday afternoon and Friday morning.
**If you live outside of this area, please book a single, double, or triple room.
Breakfast and lunch included. Participate in fun activities and educational workshops as per schedule available at www.mahjcon.com.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!