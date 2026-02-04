Mahjcon, Inc.

Hosted by

Mahjcon, Inc.

About this event

MahjCon 2027 Social Play

10400 FL-48

Howey-In-The-Hills, FL 34737, USA

Full Event Single (All 3 days)
$549.95

Includes hotel for 2 nights, breakfast and lunch on Thursday and breakfast on Friday for event participants only. Non-playing attendees are responsible for their own meals. Participate in fun activities and educational workshops as per schedule available at www.mahjcon.com on Wednesday evening, Thursday morning, Thursday afternoon and Friday morning.

Full Event Social Double (All 3 Days)
$449.95

Includes hotel for 2 nights, breakfast and lunch on Thursday and breakfast on Friday. Participate in fun activities and educational workshops as per schedule available at www.mahjcon.com on Wednesday evening, Thursday morning, Thursday afternoon and Friday morning.

Full Event Social Triple (All 3 Days)
$399.95

Includes hotel for 2 nights, breakfast and lunch on Thursday and breakfast on Friday. Participate in fun activities and educational workshops as per schedule available at www.mahjcon.com on Wednesday evening, Thursday morning, Thursday afternoon and Friday morning.

2 Day Social Single (1 and 1/2 Days)
$449.95

Includes hotel for 1 night, breakfast and lunch on Thursday and breakfast on Friday for event participants only. Non-playing attendees are responsible for their own meals. Participate in fun activities and educational workshops as per schedule available at www.mahjcon.com on Thursday morning, Thursday afternoon and Friday morning.

2 Day Social Double (1 and 1/2 Days)
$349.95

Includes hotel for 1 night, breakfast and lunch on Thursday and breakfast on Friday. Participate in fun activities and educational workshops as per schedule at www.mahjcon.com on Thursday morning, Thursday afternoon and Friday morning.

2 Day Social Triple ( 1 and 1/2 Days)
$299.95

Includes hotel for 1 night, breakfast and lunch on Thursday and breakfast on Friday. Participate in fun activities and educational workshops as per schedule available at www.mahjcon.com on Thursday morning, Thursday afternoon and Friday morning.

Full Event Social Commuter
$199.95

Must live within 35 minutes of the resort. Includes breakfast and lunch on Thursday. Participate in fun activities and educational workshops as per schedule available at www.mahjcon.com on Wednesday evening, Thursday morning, Thursday afternoon and Friday morning.


**If you live outside of this area, please book a single, double, or triple room.

One Day Social Play
$89.95

Breakfast and lunch included. Participate in fun activities and educational workshops as per schedule available at www.mahjcon.com.

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