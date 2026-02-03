Mahjcon, Inc.

Mahjcon, Inc.

MahjCon 2027 Tournament

10400 FL-48

Howey-In-The-Hills, FL 34737, USA

Full Event Single (All 3 Days)
$649.95

Includes hotel for 2 nights, breakfast and lunch on Thursday and breakfast on Friday for event participants only. Non-playing attendees are responsible for their own meals.. Participate in 4 separate mini tournaments, Wednesday evening, Thursday morning, Thursday afternoon and Friday morning.

Full Event Double (All 3 Days)
$549.95

Includes hotel for 2 nights, breakfast and lunch on Thursday and breakfast on Friday. Participate in 4 separate mini tournaments, Wednesday evening, Thursday morning, Thursday afternoon and Friday morning.

Full Event Triple (All 3 Days)
$499.95

Includes hotel for 2 nights, breakfast and lunch on Thursday and breakfast on Friday. Participate in 4 separate mini tournaments, Wednesday evening, Thursday morning, Thursday afternoon and Friday morning.

2 Day Single (1 and 1/2 Days)
$549.95

Includes hotel for 1 night, breakfast and lunch on Thursday and breakfast on Friday for event participants only. Non-playing attendees are responsible for their own meals.. Participate in 3 separate mini tournaments, Thursday morning, Thursday afternoon and Friday morning.

2 Day Double (1 and 1/2 Days)
$409.95

Includes hotel for 1 night, breakfast and lunch on Thursday and breakfast on Friday. Participate in 3 separate mini tournaments, Thursday morning, Thursday afternoon and Friday morning.

2 Day Triple ( 1 and 1/2 Days)
$359.95

Includes hotel for 1 night, breakfast and lunch on Thursday and breakfast on Friday. Participate in 3 separate mini tournaments, Thursday morning, Thursday afternoon and Friday morning.

Full Event Tournament Commuter
$259.95

Must live within 35 minutes of the resort. Breakfast and lunch on Thursday and breakfast on Friday. Participate in 4 separate mini tournaments, Wednesday evening, Thursday morning, Thursday afternoon and Friday morning.


**If you live outside of this area, please book a single, double, or triple room.

One Day
$109.95

Breakfast Lunch Included. Participate in a morning mini tournament and afternoon mini tournament.

